The stands at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium will be empty save for a handful of officials, guests and members of the media . Even the number of athletes participating is likely to be smaller than most years, due to strict COVID-19 protocols at the Olympic Village. The Canadian Olympic Committee said Thursday that only a small contingent of 30 to 40 athletes — roughly a tenth of the total delegation — will take part.

Volunteers direct vehicles in a nearly empty parking area at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo.MIKE SEGAR/Reuters 1 of 12 A security worker peers out from behind a fence outside Ariake Arena at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo.MIKE SEGAR/Reuters 2 of 12 People wait on social distance markers outside the Ariake Tennis Park at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo.MIKE SEGAR/Reuters 3 of 12 A view of an empty food and beverage concessions area during Shooting Pre-Event Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range.Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images 4 of 12 Story continues below advertisement The stadium prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium.Matthias Hangst/Getty Images 5 of 12 Inside the Olympic Stadium prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games.MAJA HITIJ/Getty Images 6 of 12 Bottles of hand sanitizer can be seen prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games.Maja Hitij/Getty Images 7 of 12 A police officer patrols outside the stadium prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium.Maja Hitij/Getty Images 8 of 12 Police officers look on prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium.Maja Hitij/Getty Images 9 of 12 A general view prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium.Maja Hitij/Getty Images 10 of 12 People walk outside the Olympic Stadium before the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonyLEONHARD FOEGER/Reuters 11 of 12 A police officer looks on prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium.Patrick Smith/Getty Images 12 of 12

