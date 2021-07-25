Just as in 2016, the women’s 4x100 freestyle relay team gave Canada its first medal from the Tokyo Olympics. A few hours later, divers Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu added another silver on a successful day in the pool .The Canadian women are looking to pick up where they left off at the 2016 Rio Games, where they won six medals, including bronze in the 4x100 freestyle relay. Penny Oleksiak swam the anchor leg in that race, too.

Canada's Rebecca Smith,, Kayla Sanchez, Margaret MacNeil and Penny Oleksiak celebrate a silver medal in the women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay during the Tokyo Olympics.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 1 of 11 Canada's Margaret MacNeil, left to right, Rebecca Smith, Kayla Sanchez and Penny Oleksiak celebrate a silver medal in the women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay during the Tokyo Olympics.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press 2 of 11 Canada's Penny Oleksiak (3L), Margaret MacNeil (2R), Kayla Sanchez (R) and Rebecca Smith react as they take second place in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event during the Tokyo Olympic Games.ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP 3 of 11 Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini Beaulieu of Team Canada win silver in the Women's 3m Springboard Finals on day two of the Tokyo Olympic Games.Tom Pennington/Getty Images AsiaPac 4 of 11 Story continues below advertisement Jennifer Abel of Canada and Melissa Citrini Beaulieu of Canada react after winning silver in Women's 3m Springboard Synchro.MARKO DJURICA/Reuters 5 of 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, plays against Max Purcell, of Australia, during the first round of the tennis competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Seth Wenig/The Associated Press 6 of 11 Skylar Park of Canada. (left) competes against Australia’s Stacey Hymer during Women’s 57Kg Taekwondo action at the Tokyo Olympics.The Canadian Press 7 of 11 Elsabeth Black, of Canada, performs on the uneven bars during women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Morry Gash/The Associated Press 8 of 11 Canada's Michelle Li competes against Guatemala's Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor during their women's singles badminton match at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press 9 of 11 Jennifer Salling of Team Canada slides safely into second base for a double as Yuka Ichiguchi of Team Japan catches the throw to second base during the Softball Opening Round on day two of the Tokyo Olympic Games.Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images AsiaPac 10 of 11 Eleanor Harvey of Canada celebrates defeating Adelina Zagidullina of the Russian Olympic Committee in the women's individual round of 16 Foil competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympics,Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press 11 of 11

