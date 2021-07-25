Photos of Canada's medal winners at Tokyo Olympics and other highlights
Just as in 2016, the women’s 4x100 freestyle relay team gave Canada its first medal from the Tokyo Olympics. A few hours later, divers Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu added another silver on a successful day in the pool .The Canadian women are looking to pick up where they left off at the 2016 Rio Games, where they won six medals, including bronze in the 4x100 freestyle relay. Penny Oleksiak swam the anchor leg in that race, too.