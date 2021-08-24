Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Japan's Yui Kamiji, centre, Shunsuke Uchida, right, and Karin Morisaki light the Paralympic cauldron during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics.Shuji Kajiyama/The Associated Press
Colourful performances usher in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as the opening ceremonies take place in the Olympics stadium.MOLLY DARLINGTON/Reuters
Canada's team arrive during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Karin Morisaki of Team Japan prepares to light the Paralympic flame.Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Performers take the stage during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.Buda Mendes/Getty Images
A dancer performs during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics.Eugene Hoshiko/The Associated Press
A performer during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.MOLLY DARLINGTON/Reuters
People take pictures of fireworks during the Paralympics opening ceremony from outside the Olympics stadium, meanwhile there were no spectators inside to watch the ceremony.ISSEI KATO/Reuters
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Fireworks illuminate the sky above the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium.CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images
