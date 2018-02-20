 Skip to main content

In Photos: Canada's athletes in action on Day 11 at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada celebrate a gold medal-winning ice dance, free dance figure skating win.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Canada's Cassie Sharpe skis to a gold medal win.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

A man pays homage to Freestyle Women's Ski Halfpipe gold medal winner Cassie Sharpe of Canada centre, Marie Martinod of France and Brita Sigourney of USA.

Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Italy's Lucia Peretti and Cecilia Maffei collide with Canada's Valerie Maltais during their women's 3000 meters short track speedskating relay A final.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Canadian skaters react as they see they were disqualified during their women's 3000 meters short track speedskating relay final.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Kim Boutin, of Canada, competes in the women's 1,000m short track speed skating.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse of Canada in action at bobsleigh.

Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Two-man bobsleigh Gold medalists Alexander Kopacz of Germany and Justin Kripps of Canada hold hands. The two teams tied for gold.

Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Paul Poirier and Piper Gilles of Canada perform during Ice Dance free dance competition final.

Phil Noble/Reuters

Kim Alang of South Korea and Marianne St Gelais of Canada cross the finish line during their women's 1000 meters short track speedskating heat.

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Canada's Jordan Belchos drinks during a training session for the finals of the men's team pursuit speedskating race.

Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press

Canada's skip Rachel Homan holds her broom during a women's curling match against China.

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

