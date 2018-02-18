 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

In photos: Canada's athletes in action on Day 9 at 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

In photos

In photos: Canada's athletes in action on Day 9 at 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Samuel Girard of Canada wins gold in the men's 1,000-metre short track speed skating finals.

Hilary Swift/NYT

1 of 12

Bronze medallist Kim Boutin of Canada raises her national flag after Women's 1500m Finals.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

2 of 12

Canada's Marianne St Gelais crashes in the women's 1,500m short track speed skating semi-final.

Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

3 of 12

Canada's Samuel Girard (red helmet) leads in the men's 1,000m short track speed skating final.

Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

4 of 12

Story continues below advertisement

Ted-Jan Bloemen, Jordan Belchos and Denny Morrison of Canada compete during the Men's Team Pursuit Speed Skating Quarter Finals.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

5 of 12

Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand competes en route to a bronze medal in men's ski slopestyle.

Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

6 of 12

Olivier Rochon of Canada crashes during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Aerials Final.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

7 of 12

Canada's Olivier Rochon jumps during men's aerials.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

8 of 12

Shin Sanghoon (47), of South Korea, is checked by Maxim Lapierre (40), of Canada, during the men's hockey game.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

9 of 12

Goalie Kevin Poulin (31), of Canada, grabs the puck during the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against South Korea.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

10 of 12

Canada's Rachel Homan (C) celebrates with her teammates after winning the curling women's round robin session between Canada and Switzerland.

Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

11 of 12

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz of Canada compete in Men's 2-man bobsleigh.

Edgar Su/Reuters

12 of 12

Report an error Editorial code of conduct