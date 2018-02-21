 Skip to main content

In Photos: Canada's Olympic athletes in action on day 12 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic games

Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George celebrate after their women's bobsleigh bronze medal run.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Canada's Brady Leman (L) jumps ahead of Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger to win gold in men's ski cross big final .

Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Christopher Del Bosco of Canada, right, flies through the air in the men's ski cross elimination round.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

Gold medalist in the men's ski cross gold, Brady Leman, of Canada, celebrates during the medals ceremony.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Canada's skip Rachel Homan, center, leaves the ice after being eliminated from the curling competition by Britain.

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

Canada's Max Parrot competes during the qualification of the men's snowboard big air event.

Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

Canada's Tyler Nicholson competes during the qualification of the men's snowboard big air event.

Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

Veli-Matti Savinainen, of Finland, collides with goalie Ben Scrivens, of Canada, during the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey.

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Pilot Justin Kripps of Canada (front) leads his team as they start the 4-man bobsleigh training session.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Canada's Kaillie Humphries (R) and Canada's Phylicia George compete in the women's bobsleigh.

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada competes during the Ladies Single Skating Short Program.

Harry How/Getty Images

Valerie Grenier of Canada competes during the Ladies’ Downhill.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

