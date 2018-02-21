In Photos: Canada's Olympic athletes in action on day 12 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic games

Published February 21, 2018 Updated February 21, 2018 Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George celebrate after their women's bobsleigh bronze medal run. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Brady Leman (L) jumps ahead of Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger to win gold in men's ski cross big final . Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Christopher Del Bosco of Canada, right, flies through the air in the men's ski cross elimination round. Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press 3 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Gold medalist in the men's ski cross gold, Brady Leman, of Canada, celebrates during the medals ceremony. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press 4 of 12 Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: Canada's skip Rachel Homan, center, leaves the ice after being eliminated from the curling competition by Britain. Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press 5 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Max Parrot competes during the qualification of the men's snowboard big air event. Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Tyler Nicholson competes during the qualification of the men's snowboard big air event. Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Veli-Matti Savinainen, of Finland, collides with goalie Ben Scrivens, of Canada, during the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey. Jae C. Hong/Associated Press 8 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Pilot Justin Kripps of Canada (front) leads his team as they start the 4-man bobsleigh training session. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Kaillie Humphries (R) and Canada's Phylicia George compete in the women's bobsleigh. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada competes during the Ladies Single Skating Short Program. Harry How/Getty Images 11 of 12 Open this photo in gallery: Valerie Grenier of Canada competes during the Ladies’ Downhill. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images 12 of 12 Report an error Editorial code of conduct