In photos: Canada's Olympic athletes in action on Day 5 at 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

Short Track Speed Skating Bronze medallist Kim Boutin of Canada cries on the podium. Her win has been attacked on social media.

Kom Hong-Ji/Reuters

Canada's Heather Mclean competes in the women's 1000m speed skating event.

Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada perform in the pair figure skating short program.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

In this multiple exposure image, Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada perform in the pair figure skating short program.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Canadian freestyle aerials skier Lewis Irving soars over course workers during training.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

Canadian freestyle aerials skier Lewis Irving flies through the air during a training session

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

Canada's Jane Channell takes part in the women's skeleton training session.

Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Barrett Martineau of Canada starts his practice run for the men's skeleton training run.

Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

Tristan Snith and Justin Walker of Canada start their first run during the men's doubles luge final.

Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

Italy's Joel Retornaz (C) follows his stone next to opponents Canada's players Marc Kennedy (R), Kevin Koe (L) and Brent Laing during curling men's round robin session.

Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images

This multiple exposure shows short track speed skater Canada's Samuel Girard practicing.

Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Ski jumper Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes of Canada trains.

Dominic Ebenbichler/Reuters

