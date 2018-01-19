 Skip to main content

IOC whittles down list of Russians eligible for Winter Olympics

A supporter waves a Russian flag in front of the logo of the International Olympic Committee at their headquarters on Dec. 5, 2017 near Lausanne, Switzerland.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

LAUSANNE, Switzerland
The Associated Press

The International Olympic Committee says it has created a pool of 389 Russians who are eligible to compete under a neutral flag at next month's Winter Olympics amid the country's doping scandal.

An IOC panel whittled down an initial list of 500 to create what the IOC calls "a pool of clean athletes."

It wasn't immediately clear why 111 others were rejected, whether because of doping suspicions or because they simply hadn't qualified for the Olympics.

The IOC will use the pool list to issue invitations to Russian athletes to compete in Pyeongchang, after checking their record of drug testing.

That is being done together with the Russian Olympic Committee, which is allowed to select its preferred athletes despite being suspended by the IOC last month.

