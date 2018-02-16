 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Kevin Koe's rink 4-0 in Olympic curling after holding off South Korea

Kevin Koe's rink 4-0 in Olympic curling after holding off South Korea

Canada's Kevin Koe throws a stone during a curling draw between Norway and Canada during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung on Feb. 15, 2018.

WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images

GANGNEUNG, South Korea
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Canada's Kevin Koe scored three in the third end and held on to beat South Korea 7-6 on Friday at the Winter Games.

The victory improves Koe's Calgary-based rink to 4-0 and atop the men's round-robin standings.

The Canadians had a deuce in the seventh end, but gave up a deuce of their own in the ninth. Korea stole a single in the 10th end but it wasn't enough.

Story continues below advertisement

Second Brent Laing led Canada by shooting 95 per cent. Koe finished at 67 per cent.

Skip Chang-Min Kim led Korea (0-4) by shooting 95 per cent.

The Canadians return to the ice on Saturday with a draw against Sweden, which is also undefeated at 4-0.

The Globe's Shelby Blackley teaches Patrick Dell the basic differences between traditional and mixed doubles curling, which is new to the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Much falling on the ice ensues.
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.