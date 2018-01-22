 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Marie-Philip Poulin named captain of Canada’s Olympic women’s hockey team

Marie-Philip Poulin named captain of Canada’s Olympic women’s hockey team

Marie-Philip Poulin poses with her gold medal as she is welcomed by family when arriving from the Sochi Olympics on Feb. 25, 2014 at the Jean-Lesage airport in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissino

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Marie-Philip Poulin was named captain of Canada's Olympic women's hockey team Monday.

The 26-year-old from Beauceville, Que., has worn the 'C' for Canada at world championship events and Four Nations Cup the last four years.

Poulin scored both the tying and overtime winner for Canada in the 2014 Olympic women's hockey final. She also scored both goals in a 2-0 over the U.S. in the 2010 final.

Story continues below advertisement

Meghan Agosta of Ruthven, Ont., Brianne Jenner of Oakville, Ont., and Jocelyne Larocque of Ste. Anne, Man., were named alternate captains.

Poulin is Canada's fifth Olympic team captain after Caroline Ouellette (2014), Hayley Wickenheiser (2010), Cassie Campbell (2006, 2002) and Stacey Wilson (1998).

Canada's 23-player roster includes 14 players who won gold in 2014.

They will attempt to win a fifth straight gold medal in women's hockey after Canadian victories in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The Canadians open the preliminary round Feb. 11 against Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR).

Two Dufour-Lapointe sisters make Canada’s Olympic moguls team (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.