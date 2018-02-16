No regrets for favourite Dara Howell after missing out on slopestyle medal

Dara Howell is already looking ahead to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The freestyle skier from Huntsville, Ont., couldn't defend her Olympic title in women's slopestyle on Saturday, finishing 21st in the 23-women field and failing to advance past the qualifying stage.

Howell scored just 32.00 points on her second of two qualifier runs. Only the top 12 skiers moved on.

Story continues below advertisement

"My dad is going to kill me. I just said to him: 'OK, I've gotta go four more years,"' Howell said with a laugh after her run. "I think every Olympics is a different experience and you learn so much along the way. We'll see, but I just don't think I'm done.

"I still have stuff to prove to myself."

Howell seemed to be cruising through her second qualifying run before botching her final jump with a rough landing, and losing a ski in the process.

Fighting back tears during a scrum with reporters afterwards, Howell said she had no regrets about her run.

"I worked really hard, obviously it's not the result I wanted but it's something that I'm really grateful for," Howell said. "I feel like as me, as Dara, I've had a lot of success in my life so far — some hard times too — but they make me who I am and that's something I'm really grateful for.

"I wouldn't change my result at all because it defines me, it makes me who I am. It makes me humble."

The 23-year-old took a break from the sport for about two seasons after winning gold at Sochi. Howell, who was just 19 when she reached the top of the podium in the sport's Olympic debut, felt overwhelmed at the whirlwind that followed her victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When she returned to the sport, she struggled to rediscover her previous form.

Howell tore the medial collateral ligament in her knee in November, but had her best result of the season — a sixth-place finish at the Dew Tour — just one month later.

Howell said Saturday she was just starting to feel comfortable on the slopestyle course.

"As an athlete you're always struggling with confidence and not having confidence," she said. "For me, I'm happy with what I've done, with what I've accomplished, the tricks that I've done. ... I tore my MCL in November, really had to fight through that and it was finally feeling good."

Howell finished 13th at a World Cup in mid-January and came into Pyeongchang under the radar.

Yuki Tsubota of Whistler, B.C., was the top Canadian in Saturday's competition, and the only one of three to make the final. Tsubota placed sixth with a score of 74.40 points.

Story continues below advertisement

Kim Lamarre of Lac Beauport, Que., the bronze medallist from Sochi, was 22nd in the qualifier.

Swiss skiers finished 1-2 with Sarah Hoefflin taking gold and Mathilde Gremaud winning silver. Britain's Isabel Atkin was third.