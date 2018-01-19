 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

North Korea cancels Olympic preparation visit to South

North Korea cancels Olympic preparation visit to South

A couple passes posters showing the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic mascot at the Unification Observation post in Goseong, near the border with North Korea on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

Ahn Young-joon/AP

Reuters

North Korea has canceled the planned visit of a delegation to South Korea to prepare for a trip by an art troupe during next month's Winter Olympics, South Korean authorities said on Friday.

The North did not give a reason for the cancellation, the Unification Ministry said. It said a seven-member team had been scheduled to visit on Saturday to check venues for the performances.

It was unclear whether the cancellation cast any doubt over the preparations for the North's participation in the Winter Olympics in South Korea's Pyeongchang, an apparent diplomatic breakthrough after months of high tension over the North's nuclear and missile program.

Story continues below advertisement

North Korean Olympic officials arrived in Switzerland on Thursday ahead of weekend talks at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to finalize Pyongyang's participation.

North Korean IOC member Chang Ung met the delegation. Asked whether he expected North Korea and South Korea to settle outstanding issues at Saturday's talks, he appeared optimistic. "Everything's fine," he told Reuters.

Agreement for Koreas to march together at Olympics prompts backlash (Reuters)
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.