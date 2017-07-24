A potential 2026 Winter Olympics bid is on the agenda at Calgary city hall today.

A bid exploration committee is to submit its recommendations to council.

The committee says in a report that it would be feasible for the host of the 1988 Winter Olympics to do it again.

The report, posted online Friday, says the question of whether it’s prudent is a different story.

The committee says a decision shouldn’t be made yet because more information is needed.

There’s no rush, as the International Olympic Committee announced earlier this month that its invitation phase for 2026 bids has been extended.

That means Calgary has another year to make a decision.

The bid exploration committee told city council last month the price tag to hold the 2026 Games would be about $4.6-billion.

The committee said the Games would generate almost half that in revenue, but another $2.4-billion would be needed.

