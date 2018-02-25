 Skip to main content

In photos: Closing ceremony ends Pyeongchang Olympics with a flourish

Canada's Kim Boutin carries the flag in event wrapping up the 2018 Games

Fireworks explode as entertainers perform during the ‘Countdown: Dream for Tomorrow’ segment.

DAVID RAMOS/GETTY IMAGES

Canadian short-track speed skater Kim Boutin leads her teammates into the Olympic stadium carrying the Canadian flag.

Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Team Canada walks in the Parade of Athletes.

MADDIE MEYER/GETTY IMAGES

Flagbearers arrive during the closing ceremony.

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images

Schoolchildren and performers carry the Korean flag.

JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony.

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Guitarist Yang Tae-hwan performs during the closing ceremony. The event featured an array of dancers and musicians.

FLORIAN CHOBLET/REUTERS

Boy band EXO perform during the closing ceremony. The event was a showcase for Korean pop music, or K-pop, including a performance from singer CL.

DAVID RAMOS/GETTY IMAGES

Impersonators pretending to be U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pose at the main stadium.

YONHAP/REUTERS

IOC President Thomas Bach, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook and Ivanka Trump look out at the closing ceremony.

MADDIE MEYER/GETTY IMAGES

Kim Yong Chol, vice-chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, arrives at the closing ceremony as Pyongyang’s official representative.

PATRICK SEMANSKY/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

North Koreans arrived at the closing ceremony as they did at the opening, side by side with their South Korean counterparts.

NATACHA PISARENKO/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tonga's Pita Taufatofua reacts during the closing ceremony.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Entertainers dressed as pandas perform as the ceremony officially marks the handover of the Winter Games to Beijing, where they will be held in 2022.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

IOC President Thomas Bach, middle, receives the Olympic flag from Pyeongchang Mayor Sim Jae-guk, left. The flag was officially handed over to Chen Jining, right.

KAI PFAFFENBACH/ASSOCIATED PRESS

