In photos: Closing ceremony ends Pyeongchang Olympics with a flourish

Published February 25, 2018 Updated February 25, 2018 Canada's Kim Boutin carries the flag in event wrapping up the 2018 Games Open this photo in gallery: Fireworks explode as entertainers perform during the ‘Countdown: Dream for Tomorrow’ segment. DAVID RAMOS/GETTY IMAGES 1 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Canadian short-track speed skater Kim Boutin leads her teammates into the Olympic stadium carrying the Canadian flag. Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS 2 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Team Canada walks in the Parade of Athletes. MADDIE MEYER/GETTY IMAGES 3 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Flagbearers arrive during the closing ceremony. JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 15 Story continues below advertisement Open this photo in gallery: Schoolchildren and performers carry the Korean flag. JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS 5 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Dancers perform during the closing ceremony. JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/GETTY IMAGES 6 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Guitarist Yang Tae-hwan performs during the closing ceremony. The event featured an array of dancers and musicians. FLORIAN CHOBLET/REUTERS 7 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Boy band EXO perform during the closing ceremony. The event was a showcase for Korean pop music, or K-pop, including a performance from singer CL. DAVID RAMOS/GETTY IMAGES 8 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Impersonators pretending to be U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pose at the main stadium. YONHAP/REUTERS 9 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: IOC President Thomas Bach, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook and Ivanka Trump look out at the closing ceremony. MADDIE MEYER/GETTY IMAGES 10 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Kim Yong Chol, vice-chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, arrives at the closing ceremony as Pyongyang’s official representative. PATRICK SEMANSKY/AFP/GETTY IMAGES 11 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: North Koreans arrived at the closing ceremony as they did at the opening, side by side with their South Korean counterparts. NATACHA PISARENKO/ASSOCIATED PRESS 12 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Tonga's Pita Taufatofua reacts during the closing ceremony. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP 13 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: Entertainers dressed as pandas perform as the ceremony officially marks the handover of the Winter Games to Beijing, where they will be held in 2022. LOIC VENANCE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES 14 of 15 Open this photo in gallery: IOC President Thomas Bach, middle, receives the Olympic flag from Pyeongchang Mayor Sim Jae-guk, left. The flag was officially handed over to Chen Jining, right. KAI PFAFFENBACH/ASSOCIATED PRESS 15 of 15 Report an error Editorial code of conduct