In Photos: Canada's Olympic athletes in action on Day 4 in Korea

In Photos: Canada's Olympic athletes in action on Day 4 in Korea

A look at the latest action at the Winter Olympics

Bronze medallist Canada's Alex Gough (C) celebrates after the women's luge singles.

Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images

Kim Boutin of Canada reacts after winning the bronze medal in the ladies' 500 meters short track speedskating final.

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris celebrate their gold-medal win in Mixed Doubles Curling against Switzerland.

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

Canada fans look on during the Curling Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game against Switzerland.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kimberley McRae of Canada reacts after her Womens Singles Luge run.

Edgar Su/Reuters

Canada's Samuel Girard falls next to Netherlands' Sjinkie Knegt in the men's 5,000m relay short track speed skating heat event.

Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

Kim Boutin of Canada (left) competes with Elise Christie of Britain and Yara van Kerkhof of the Netherlands in Womens 500m Short Track Speed Skating.

Damir Sagolj/Reuters

A spectator wearing the Canada flag on his hair watches a mixed doubles semi-final curling match.

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

Broderick Thompson of Canada competes during the Men's Alpine Combined Downhill.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Canada's Broderick Thompson skis during the slalom portion of the men's combined alpine event.

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Canada's Derek Livingston competes during men's halfpipe qualifying.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

Alex Harvey of Canada competes during the Cross-Country Men's Sprint Classic Qualification.

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

