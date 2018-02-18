 Skip to main content

Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Day 10 at the Winter Olympics

What to watch on Day 10 at the Winter Olympics

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform their ice dance free dance routine as part of the team figure skating competition of the 2018 Winter Olympics. They will be competing next in the ice dance short dance.

  • Rachel Homan’s Ottawa rink takes on Japan in women’s curling action, while Kevin Koe’s Calgary foursome faces the United States
  • Multiple-time gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir compete in the ice dance short dance
  • Canada’s women’s ice hockey team faces off against the Olympic Athletes of Russia in the semifinals
  • Big air snowboard competition makes its Olympic debut with two women’s qualification runs

All times Eastern

Curling (Women's and men's round robin)

Rachel Homan's Ottawa rink takes on Japan in women's action, while Kevin Koe's Calgary foursome faces the United States on the men's side as curling round-robin action continues. Canada is looking for more curling hardware after John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes combined to win gold on Tuesday in the first ever Olympic mixed doubles event. Canada has won the last three Olympic men's titles and also took gold in the women's event four years ago. (7:05 p.m. Feb. 18 for women's, 12:05 Feb. 19 for men's)

Snowboard (Women's big air qualifying)

Big air snowboard competition makes its Olympic debut with two women's qualification runs. Canada will be represented by Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., Spencer O'Brien of Courtenay, B.C., and Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta. Blouin won a sliver medal in slopestyle at these Games after overcoming a head injury sustained in training. The big air competition sees snowboarders launch themselves off a 49-metre, 40-degree angle ramp and perform gravity-defying tricks. (7:30 p.m. Feb. 18)

Figure skating (Ice dance short dance)

Tessa Virtue of London, Ont., and Scott Moir of Ilderton, Ont., skate their short dance as the ice dance competition begins. The Pyeongchang Games will be their third and final Olympics after they won gold as the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and silver in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. They've also won silver (2014) and gold (2018) in the team event. (8 p.m. Feb. 18)

Speed skating (Women's team pursuit qualifications, Men's 500m)

Canada's Alex Boisvert-Lacroix could be a factor in the men's 500-metre short track speed skating event. The 30-year-old from Sherbrooke won World Cup gold in the 500m this past December.(6 a.m. Feb. 19)

Interactive: Mass start speed skating bends the rules at Winter Olympics

New to the Olympics this year is the long-track mass-start speed-skating event. It is a hybrid of short-track action, long-track strategy and roller derby-like roughness.

Bobsleigh (Two-man bobsleigh runs 3-4)

The Canadian men's bobsleigh team got to work with the first two runs in the two-man competition. Pilot Justin Kripps's sled came in second, while Chris Spring and Nick Poloniato's sleds tied for 10th. After being shut out of the medals four years ago in Sochi, the team left nothing to chance in the leadup to Pyeongchang, even enrolling Kripps and Spring in golf lessons with the aim of sharpening focus and improving mental toughness. Both drivers have had outstanding World Cup seasons and are among the medal contenders. (6:15 a.m. Feb. 19)

Interactive: How mental preparation is key to Olympic sledding sports

Nothing can compare to an actual run down the course, but luge, bobsleigh and skeleton athletes lean on mental visualizations as a means of practice ahead of race day.

Women's Ice hockey semifinals (Canada vs. Olympic Athletes of Russia)

Canada's women's hockey team will look at advance to the gold-medal game when it takes on a team of Russian athletes competing under the Olympic flag. Canada defeated the Russians 5-0 in its opening preliminary-round game. Canada has advanced to every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998 and has won gold at the last four Games. (7:10 a.m. Feb. 19)

All times Eastern

  • 7:05 p.m. Feb. 19: Curling (Men’s round robin)
  • 8:00 p.m. Feb. 19: Figure skating (Ice dancing short dance)
  • 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19: Freestyle skiing (Women’s freestyle halfpipe final)
  • 12:05 a.m. Feb. 20: Curling (Women’s round robin)
  • 5:00 a.m. Feb. 20: Short track speed skating (Men’s 500m heats, Women’s 1000m heats, Women’s 3000m relay finals)
  • 6:15 a.m. Feb. 20: Biathlon (Mixed relay)
  • 6:50 a.m. Feb. 20: Bobsleigh (Women’s runs 1-2)

With files from Canadian Press

