Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Day 10 at the Winter Olympics

Canada’s women’s ice hockey team faces off against the Olympic Athletes of Russia in the semifinals

Big air snowboard competition makes its Olympic debut with two women’s qualification runs

What to watch

All times Eastern

Curling (Women's and men's round robin)

Rachel Homan's Ottawa rink takes on Japan in women's action, while Kevin Koe's Calgary foursome faces the United States on the men's side as curling round-robin action continues. Canada is looking for more curling hardware after John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes combined to win gold on Tuesday in the first ever Olympic mixed doubles event. Canada has won the last three Olympic men's titles and also took gold in the women's event four years ago. (7:05 p.m. Feb. 18 for women's, 12:05 Feb. 19 for men's)

Snowboard (Women's big air qualifying)



Big air snowboard competition makes its Olympic debut with two women's qualification runs. Canada will be represented by Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., Spencer O'Brien of Courtenay, B.C., and Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta. Blouin won a sliver medal in slopestyle at these Games after overcoming a head injury sustained in training. The big air competition sees snowboarders launch themselves off a 49-metre, 40-degree angle ramp and perform gravity-defying tricks. (7:30 p.m. Feb. 18)



Figure skating (Ice dance short dance)

Tessa Virtue of London, Ont., and Scott Moir of Ilderton, Ont., skate their short dance as the ice dance competition begins. The Pyeongchang Games will be their third and final Olympics after they won gold as the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and silver in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. They've also won silver (2014) and gold (2018) in the team event. (8 p.m. Feb. 18)

Speed skating (Women's team pursuit qualifications, Men's 500m)

Canada's Alex Boisvert-Lacroix could be a factor in the men's 500-metre short track speed skating event. The 30-year-old from Sherbrooke won World Cup gold in the 500m this past December.(6 a.m. Feb. 19)

Bobsleigh (Two-man bobsleigh runs 3-4)

The Canadian men's bobsleigh team got to work with the first two runs in the two-man competition. Pilot Justin Kripps's sled came in second, while Chris Spring and Nick Poloniato's sleds tied for 10th. After being shut out of the medals four years ago in Sochi, the team left nothing to chance in the leadup to Pyeongchang, even enrolling Kripps and Spring in golf lessons with the aim of sharpening focus and improving mental toughness. Both drivers have had outstanding World Cup seasons and are among the medal contenders. (6:15 a.m. Feb. 19)

Women's Ice hockey semifinals (Canada vs. Olympic Athletes of Russia)

Canada's women's hockey team will look at advance to the gold-medal game when it takes on a team of Russian athletes competing under the Olympic flag. Canada defeated the Russians 5-0 in its opening preliminary-round game. Canada has advanced to every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998 and has won gold at the last four Games. (7:10 a.m. Feb. 19)

What's coming up

All times Eastern

7:05 p.m. Feb. 19: Curling (Men’s round robin)

Curling (Men’s round robin) 8:00 p.m. Feb. 19: Figure skating (Ice dancing short dance)

Figure skating (Ice dancing short dance) 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19: Freestyle skiing (Women’s freestyle halfpipe final)

Freestyle skiing (Women’s freestyle halfpipe final) 12:05 a.m. Feb. 20: Curling (Women’s round robin)

Curling (Women’s round robin) 5:00 a.m. Feb. 20 : Short track speed skating (Men’s 500m heats, Women’s 1000m heats, Women’s 3000m relay finals)

Short track speed skating (Men’s 500m heats, Women’s 1000m heats, Women’s 3000m relay finals) 6:15 a.m. Feb. 20 : Biathlon (Mixed relay)

Biathlon (Mixed relay) 6:50 a.m. Feb. 20: Bobsleigh (Women’s runs 1-2)

In case you missed it

