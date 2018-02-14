Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Feb. 14 at the Winter Olympics

Latest news









What to watch today



All times Eastern

Curling (men's round robin)



Canada's Kevin Koe opened the Olympic men's curling competition with two straight wins, earning victories over Italy and Great Britain. Despite the solid start, neither of Koe's wins were dominant.

Koe is looking to lead Canada's men's team to a fourth straight gold medal, dating back to Turin in 2006. Cathal Kelly writes about the enormous pressure facing Koe and co.: "While men's hockey gets the glory, their curling counterparts instead get the strain. The last time the Canadian men's team failed to win Olympic gold, Jean Chrétien was prime minister."

Curling (women's round robin)



Canada's women's team kicks off their round robin play against South Korea (7:05 p.m.) This is the first Olympics for skip Rachel Homan, a three-time Canadian women's champion who led her squad to victory at the world championships last year.

Figure skating (pairs free skate)

Canadian pairs figure skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, sitting in third after the short program, will show off their signature quadruple throw Salchow in the free skate. The two-time world champions suffered through dozens of crashes to perfect the move, which sees Radford hurl Duhamel four revolutions through the air. Radford has joked that as he tosses his partner he offers his best wishes of "Good luck!" The duo will be skating to Adele's Hometown Glory (8:30 p.m.).

Luge (men's doubles)



Canada's Tristan Walker and Justin Snith finished fifth in the doubles luge competition Wednesday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Walker and Snith were fourth at the 2014 Games in Sochi, a razor-thin 0.05 seconds back of third.

Women's ice hockey



It's probably going to be a tight contest when Canada's women's hockey team faces the U.S. in round robin play. Canada won the six-game pre-Olympic series against their arch rivals 5-1 but this game is guaranteed to be intense and likely a preview of the Feb. 22 gold medal game. Canada has won the last four titles at the Winter Games, including four years ago in an overtime thriller (10:10 p.m.).

Men's ice hockey

The highly anticipated men's hockey tournament kicks off with two games. The Olympic Athletes of Russia will open play against Slovakia while the Americans face Slovenia (7:10 a.m.). While Canada, which kicks off play Thursday, is the defending champion, there is no clear favourite this year after NHL players decided to skip the Games for the first time since 1994. That has resulted in teams mostly made up of players from European leagues and they are still a work in progress, says their head coach.

What's happening on Feb. 15

Speed skating (Men’s 10,000m)

Ted-Jan Bloemen, who already picked up a silver in the 5000m, is vying for another medal. He’ll face a stiff challenge from Dutch star Sven Kramer, who edged Bloemen for gold in the 5,000 (6 a.m.).













Luge (team relay)



Newly minted bronze-medal winner Alex Gough will be joined by teammates Sam Edney, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith as they look to best Canada’s fourth-place finish in Sochi (7:30 a.m.).











Other events:

12:05 a.m.: Curling (Men’s round robin)

Curling (Men’s round robin) 1:30 a.m.: Cross-country skiing (Women’s 10km individual)

Cross-country skiing (Women’s 10km individual) 7:10 a.m.: Men’s Ice hockey (Canada vs. Switzerland)

Men’s Ice hockey (Canada vs. Switzerland) 7:30 p.m.: Skeleton (Men’s runs 3-4)

Skeleton (Men’s runs 3-4) 10:10 p.m.: Women’s Ice Hockey (Canada vs. USA)

In case you missed it

