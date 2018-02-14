Pyeongchang 2018: What to watch on Feb. 14 at the Winter Olympics

What to watch on Feb. 14 at the Winter Olympics
Latest news
- The Canadian men’s curling team is off to a good start, earning two wins to kick off their Olympics. Want to know how much pressure is on Canadian curlers at the Games? Just ask the Swedes, writes Cathal Kelly.
- Canada’s Kim Boutin, who captured short-track bronze after initially finishing fourth, has been the target of online threats.
- American snowboarding legend Shaun White returned to the top of the podium with a gold in men’s halfpipe. But his press conference was cut short after questions arose about sexual misconduct allegations against him.
- Canadian pairs figure skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, are looking for their second medal of the Pyeongchang Games. The long program begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.
- Most countries have their Olympic heroes, and South Korea is no different. Nathan VanderKlippe with a look at Kim Yuna, who disappeared from the spotlight after years as the country’s most recognizable athlete.
- The Olympics finally warmed up on Wednesday, and then the wind arrived. Why the weather is becoming a serious problem at the Pyeongchang Games.
What to watch today
All times Eastern
Curling (men's round robin)
Canada's Kevin Koe opened the Olympic men's curling competition with two straight wins, earning victories over Italy and Great Britain. Despite the solid start, neither of Koe's wins were dominant.
Koe is looking to lead Canada's men's team to a fourth straight gold medal, dating back to Turin in 2006. Cathal Kelly writes about the enormous pressure facing Koe and co.: "While men's hockey gets the glory, their curling counterparts instead get the strain. The last time the Canadian men's team failed to win Olympic gold, Jean Chrétien was prime minister."
Curling (women's round robin)
Canada's women's team kicks off their round robin play against South Korea (7:05 p.m.) This is the first Olympics for skip Rachel Homan, a three-time Canadian women's champion who led her squad to victory at the world championships last year.
Figure skating (pairs free skate)
Canadian pairs figure skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, sitting in third after the short program, will show off their signature quadruple throw Salchow in the free skate. The two-time world champions suffered through dozens of crashes to perfect the move, which sees Radford hurl Duhamel four revolutions through the air. Radford has joked that as he tosses his partner he offers his best wishes of "Good luck!" The duo will be skating to Adele's Hometown Glory (8:30 p.m.).
Luge (men's doubles)
Canada's Tristan Walker and Justin Snith finished fifth in the doubles luge competition Wednesday at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Walker and Snith were fourth at the 2014 Games in Sochi, a razor-thin 0.05 seconds back of third.
Women's ice hockey
It's probably going to be a tight contest when Canada's women's hockey team faces the U.S. in round robin play. Canada won the six-game pre-Olympic series against their arch rivals 5-1 but this game is guaranteed to be intense and likely a preview of the Feb. 22 gold medal game. Canada has won the last four titles at the Winter Games, including four years ago in an overtime thriller (10:10 p.m.).
Men's ice hockey
The highly anticipated men's hockey tournament kicks off with two games. The Olympic Athletes of Russia will open play against Slovakia while the Americans face Slovenia (7:10 a.m.). While Canada, which kicks off play Thursday, is the defending champion, there is no clear favourite this year after NHL players decided to skip the Games for the first time since 1994. That has resulted in teams mostly made up of players from European leagues and they are still a work in progress, says their head coach.
What's happening on Feb. 15
- 12:05 a.m.: Curling (Men’s round robin)
- 1:30 a.m.: Cross-country skiing (Women’s 10km individual)
- 7:10 a.m.: Men’s Ice hockey (Canada vs. Switzerland)
- 7:30 p.m.: Skeleton (Men’s runs 3-4)
- 10:10 p.m.: Women’s Ice Hockey (Canada vs. USA)
In case you missed it
- Feb. 9: Winter Olympics officially under way after opening ceremony
- Feb. 10: Parrot, McMorris win Canada’s first medals of the Games in men’s slopestyle
- Feb. 11: Figure skating team wins Canada’s first gold medal of Winter Olympics
- Feb. 12: Kingsbury captures Canada’s second gold medal at Winter Games
- Feb. 13: Canadian curlers capture gold, Gough makes history and Boutin earns surprise bronze in short track
