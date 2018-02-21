 Skip to main content

Russian curlers to hand back bronze medals after positive doping test: report

In this file photo taken on Feb. 14, 2018, Russia's Alexander Krushelnitsky poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for mixed doubles curling at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

MOSCOW
Reuters

Russian curlers Alexander Krushelnitsky and Anastasia Bryzgalova will hand back the Olympic medals they won in Pyeongchang, the Russian news agency TASS reported, citing a Russian curling Federation spokeswoman.

Krushelnitsky, who won bronze in Pyeongchang with his wife Bryzgalova in mixed doubles curling, tested positive for meldonium, a drug that can aid endurance.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Wednesday it would hear a case against Krushelnitsky on Thursday.

TASS quoted Krushelnitsky saying he "formally broke the anti-doping rules" and a spokeswoman for the curling federation said the admission made it certain they would return the medals won.

"The court would have made the decision to strip us of our medals anyway. But since we really admit the fact that his doping probe was positive for meldonium, we hand back the medals," TASS quoted Valentina Parinova as saying.

A Russian medalist is suspected of doping at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, which could thwart Russia's attempts to emerge from a drug-cheating scandal Reuters
