Speed skater Kim Boutin named Canada’s flag bearer for closing ceremony

Canada's silver medallist Kim Boutin poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the short track Women's 1000m at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 23, 2018.

DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images

The Canadian Press

Kim Boutin will be Canada's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics. The 23-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., carried on Canada's strong tradition in short-track speedskating, racing to three medals in Pyeongchang — silver in the 1,000 metres, and bronze in both the 500 and 1,500.

It was a roller-coaster Games for Boutin, who received death threats on social media after the South Korean star Minjeong Choi was disqualified in the 500. Some South Korean fans blamed Boutin.

Ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were Canada's flag bearers at the opening ceremony.

More coming.

