What Canada did: A look at the medals earned at the Pyeongchang Olympics

Canada collected 29 medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics to rank third overall in the medal standings.

Here's a breakdown of the 11 gold, eight silver and 10 bronze captured by Canadians at the 2018 Winter Games:

GOLD

Story continues below advertisement

Sébastien Toutant: An 11th-place finish in men's slopestyle last week followed by a ninth-place showing in the same discipline four years ago in Sochi had the 25-year-old snowboarder from L'Assomption, Que., wanting more. He got just that with a gold-medal performance in the inaugural men's big air event.

Brady Leman: The Calgary native won gold in the men's ski cross for his first medal in his third Games. Leman had broken his leg a day before the 2010 Vancouver Games and then finished fourth after a crash in the 2014 finals in Sochi.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir: Canada's ice-dance darlings ended their illustrious career as the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history. In what was likely their final competitive performance, Virtue, from London, Ont., and Moir, from Ilderton, Ont., won ice-dance gold after a world-record combined score.

Cassie Sharpe: The Comox, B.C., native topped the podium in her Olympic debut by dominating the women's ski halfpipe from start to finish. The 25-year-old took hold of first place after her first run and never looked back after her closest competition fell in the final run.

Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz: It was a photo finish that resulted in Canada's Kripps and Germany's Francesco Friedrich sharing gold in the two-man bobsleigh. The Summerland, B.C., pilot and brakeman Kopacz of London, Ont., won the country's first medal in the discipline since 2006.

Samuel Girard: Girard's Olympic debut was a successful one as he finished first in the men's 1,000-metre short-track speedskating. The Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., native had finished fourth in his semi-final but advanced when fellow Canadian Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., was assessed a penalty.

Ted-Jan Bloemen: The Dutch-born speed skater had a near flawless race in the men's 10,000 metres en route to a gold medal. The Calgary native and world-record holder in the distance was able to hold off Dutch great Sven Kramer to finish atop the competitive field.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes: Morris and Lawes dominated defending world champions Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland 10-3 to capture the first Olympic gold medal in mixed doubles curling. Ottawa's Morris and Winnipeg's Lawes claimed the second Olympic gold medals of their careers.

Figure skating team: An impressive performance from Canada's top figure skaters earned them a gold medal in the team competition. Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., Toronto's Patrick Chan, pairs Meagan Duhamel of Lively, Ont., and Eric Radford of Balmertown, Ont., along with Virtue and Moir all performed well to place the Canadians first.

Mikaël Kingsbury: Kingsbury has dominated the men's moguls world circuit for years and finally collected his first Olympic title. The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., took silver four years prior in Sochi and is the current World Cup leader.

Kelsey Serwa: Serwa captured a medal for a second straight Games with a gold in the women's ski cross. The Kelowna, B.C., native had taken silver at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

SILVER

Kim Boutin: Boutin's third medal of the Winter Games was also her best result as she won silver in the women's 1,000-metre short-track speed skating. The Sherbrooke native, named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony, is only the second short-track speed skater in history to win a medal in each of the individual disciplines in the same Games after China's Wang Meng in 2006 in Turin.

Story continues below advertisement

Women's hockey team: After four straight Olympics of dominating women's hockey, Canada's run finally came to an end with a 3-2 shootout loss to the United States. The Canadians had won the past four Winter Games titles, with three coming at the expense of the United States in the championship game.

Luge relay team: Sam Edney, Alex Gough, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith led Canada's luge relay team to a silver-medal performance. The foursome barely finished off the podium four years ago in Sochi.

Laurie Blouin: Blouin appeared to be out of commission after a nasty crash in training prior to the Games, but was able to recover for a silver in the women's slopestyle. The Stoneham, Que., native had a black eye after her crash and overcame high winds to nail a clean second run.

Max Parrot: The snowboard star didn't have the best start to his men's slopestyle competition but recovered for a second-place finish. He fell in his first two runs but nailed his third to bump teammate Mark McMorris out of the silver position.

Ted-Jan Bloemen: Bloemen was no match for legendary Dutchman Sven Kramer and finished just behind him in the men's 5,000 metres. Bloemen finished about two seconds back from Kramer, who has won the event for three straight Olympics.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe: Dufour-Lapointe had another podium finish in the women's moguls, although it was a different colour than Sochi. The Montreal freestyle skier placed second after winning the event four years before.

Brittany Phelan: Phelan finished just behind teammate and best friend Serwa to take silver for a 1-2 Canadian finish in the women's ski cross. The results gave Canada a repeat 1-2 Olympic finish in the event from four years ago in Sochi.

BRONZE

Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George: Humphries added more hardware to her already-full trophy case with a bronze along with brakeman George, of Markham, Ont., in the women's bobsleigh. Humphries, from Calgary, previously won gold in 2010 and 2014.

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand: The Quebec City native was banged up before the men's slopestyle competition, but that didn't stop him from winning bronze. The 23-year-old had placed 12th in Sochi.

Kim Boutin: Boutin started off her Olympic Games with a pair of bronze medals in the women's 500 and 1,500 metres. She is the first Canadian to win a medal in all three individiual short-track events at a single Games.

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford: The pairs figure skaters resurrected Adele's Hometown Glory for a bronze-medal performance while also capping their careers. They're Canada's first Olympic pairs medalists since Jamie Salé and David Pelletier won gold in 2002 in Salt Lake City.

Alex Gough: Canada had never won an Olympic luge medal until Gough grabbed bronze in the women's singles race.

It was redemption for the Calgary native, who finished fourth four years prior in Sochi.

Mark McMorris: McMorris returned to the Olympics less than a year after a catastrophic backcountry snowboarding accident that almost ended his life to finish third in the men's slopestyle. He was in second before teammate Max Parrot bumped him to bronze.

Kaetlyn Osmond: Osmond put Canada into the record books by earning the country its 27th medal of the Olympics, which eclipsed the previous record of 26 at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Skating to music from Black Swan, the Marystown, Nfld., native captured bronze in women's figure skating.

Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer and Pascal Dion: Despite a rough anchor stretch that bumped Canada out of gold positioning, the Quebec foursome held on for third place. Hamelin managed to come away from his final Winter Games with a medal, which added to the three gold medals and a silver from previous Olympics. With five career medals he joins Marc Gagnon and François-Louis Tremblay as the most decorated short-track speed skaters in Canadian history.

Men's hockey: There was no three-peat in men's hockey in these Games after Team Canada fell to Germany in the semi-finas. But the team of mostly European-based players recovered for a victory over the Czech Republic for bronze. The Canadians had won the previous two Olympic titles.