White House says ‘no official decision’ about U.S. Olympic participation has been made

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday said the United States looks forward to participating in the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea in February, after questions arose about security in the neighbor to North Korea, which has recently ramped up weapons testing.
"The U.S. looks forward to participating in the Winter Olympics in South Korea," Sanders wrote in a tweet. "The protection of Americans is our top priority and we are engaged with the South Koreans and other partner nations to secure the venues."
United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley had cast doubt over whether athletes representing the country would participate in the Olympics, telling Fox News on Wednesday that the United States is concerned about its citizens.
When asked Thursday at the regular White House press briefing, Sanders said "no official decision has been made" about participation and the decision would come closer to the games' start date, Feb. 9. She also said the decision would be reached through a process involving multiple agencies, where President Donald Trump would "certainly weigh in."
