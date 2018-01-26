 Skip to main content

ESPN anchor Jemele Hill leaving job at Sportscenter, moving to The Undefeated

Jemele Hill attends ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 3, 2017.

John Salangsang/John Salangsang/Invision/AP

NEW YORK
The Associated Press

ESPN says outspoken Sportscenter anchor Jemele Hill is leaving that role to write for a company website and do occasional on-air commentary.

Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a reference to President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist." The network said Friday that Hill had asked to be taken off the 6 p.m. weekday edition of ESPN's sports news show.

Hill says that deep down she knew the Sportscenter job wasn't for her and that her true love has always been writing, reporting and commentary. She'll do work for The Undefeated, ESPN's website that concentrates on issues of sports, race and culture.

ESPN says her Sportscenter co-anchor, Michael Smith, will continue as a solo host.

