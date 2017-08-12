Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine serves against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during a quarterfinal match on Day 8 of the Rogers Cup at Aviva Centre on August 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The semifinals are set at the Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament.

Defending champion and second seed Simona Halep of Romania and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine posted quarter-final victories today at Aviva Centre to reach the final four.

Halep beat Caroline Garcia of France 6-4, 6-2 and Svitolina topped fourth-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Both matches were originally scheduled for Friday evening but rain forced postponements.

Sixth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark will take on American Sloane Stephens in the afternoon semifinal.

Halep and Svitolina will square off in the evening. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

