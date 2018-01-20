Aguero lifts Man City as Chelsea, Arsenal turn on goal power

Sergio Aguero scored a hat trick to inspire runaway leader Manchester City to a 3-1 home victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Argentina striker put City in front in the 34th minute before adding a second goal from the penalty spot in the 63rd.

Jacob Murphy briefly worried home fans when he pulled one back for Newcastle in the 67th but Aguero found the net again with seven minutes remaining as City took its points tally to 65 from 24 games.

Second-placed Manchester United, which is 12 points adrift of City, squeezed past Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor with a 54th-minute goal from Anthony Martial while Paul Lambert celebrated his first game in charge of Stoke with a 2-0 victory against Huddersfield, thanks to goals from Joe Allen and Mame Biram Diouf.

Elsewhere, turbo-charged London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal warmed up in style for their midweek League Cup showdown by turning on the goal power.

Chelsea ended its recent struggles in front of goal with a 4-0 demolition of Brighton at the Amex Stadium. Hazard (2), Willian and Victor Moses were on target as the defending champion climbed to third in the standings with 50 points from 24 games.

Arsenal hosts its capital city rival in a League Cup semifinal second leg on Wednesday after the first game between the two clubs ended goalless earlier this month. Like Chelsea, Arsenal also turned on the goals Saturday, thrashing Crystal Palace 4-1 at The Emirates to remain in sixth place on 42 points.

Nacho Monreal, Alex Iwobi, Laurent Koscielny and Alexandre Lacazette put the game beyond Palace before Luka Milivojevic pulled one back for the visitors.

Jamie Vardy with a penalty and Riyad Mahrez struck as Leicester beat Watford 2-0, while Everton vs. West Bromwich Albion and West Ham vs. Bournemouth both ended in 1-1 draws.

Fifth-placed Tottenham travels to Southampton on Sunday while Liverpool, which occupies fourth spot, visits bottom club Swansea on Monday.

