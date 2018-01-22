 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Alexis Sanchez to United, Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal in swap deal

Alexis Sanchez to United, Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal in swap deal

Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring for Arsenal during a match against Crystal Palace on Dec. 28, 2017.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

LONDON
The Associated Press

Alexis Sanchez has joined Manchester United in a rare swap deal among two of England's top teams that has seen Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal.

The transfers were announced simultaneously by the clubs on Monday.

Sanchez, who joined United over neighbour and Premier League leader Manchester City, said he was "thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world."

Story continues below advertisement

Mkhitaryan said he "always dreamed of playing for Arsenal."

While Sanchez entered the final six months of his contract at Arsenal, Mkhitaryan was 18 months into a four-year deal at United.

Montreal Impact coach on trading first-round MLS draft picks (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.