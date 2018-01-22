Alexis Sanchez to United, Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal in swap deal

Alexis Sanchez has joined Manchester United in a rare swap deal among two of England's top teams that has seen Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal.

The transfers were announced simultaneously by the clubs on Monday.

Sanchez, who joined United over neighbour and Premier League leader Manchester City, said he was "thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world."

Mkhitaryan said he "always dreamed of playing for Arsenal."

While Sanchez entered the final six months of his contract at Arsenal, Mkhitaryan was 18 months into a four-year deal at United.