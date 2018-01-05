 Skip to main content

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger given three-game ban for referee abuse

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reacts during a match against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on December 31, 2017.

JASON CAIRNDUFF/Action Images via Reuters

LONDON
The Associated Press

The English Football Association has banned Arsene Wenger from the touchline for three games after the Arsenal manager accepted he was abusive when questioning the integrity of a referee.

Wenger's outburst followed a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. Wenger was incensed at Calum Chambers being penalized for a handball and West Brom converting the resulting penalty to equalize.

Following a regulatory commission hearing, the FA said Wenger "admitted that his language and behaviour in the match officials' changing room ... was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee."

Wenger was also fined 40,000 pounds ($54,200 U.S.).

