Soccer

A look at Canada captain Christine Sinclair's trophy case

The Canadian Press
— In 2021, Christine Sinclair has captained the Portland Thorns to the NWSL Shield, NWSL Challenge Cup and the International Champions Cup. The Thorns now look to add the NWSL championship.

— Sinclair previously won the NWSL title with the Thorns in 2013 and 2017. She also helped Portland to the NWSL Fall Series last year.

— The Thorns have finished in the top two in four of its last five NWSL regular seasons.

— Sinclair also won championships in the USL W-League (2006) and WPS (2010 and 2011).

— She has won Olympic bronze twice (2012 and 2016) in addition to gold (2021).

— Sinclair is the world’s all-time leading goal-scorer with 187 goals in 304 appearances (298 starts). She also has 53 assists for Canada.

-- She is one of 20 finalists, along with Canadian teammates Jessie Fleming and Ashley Lawrence, for the 2021 Ballon d’Or as the world’s top player.

— At the University of Portland, she won the NCAA championship twice (2002 and 2005) and was twice named winner of the MAC Hermann Trophy winner as the top collegiate player (2004 and 2005).

— Sinclair has been named Canadian Soccer Player of the Year 14 times.

— She is a two-time winner (2012 and 2020) of the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award, awarded by The Canadian Press to Canada’s female athlete of the year, and won the Lou Marsh Trophy (2012), awarded by the Toronto Star to Canada’s top athlete.

— Sinclair was Canada’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympics in London.

— In January 2018, she officially joined the ranks of the Order of Canada.

