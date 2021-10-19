About a third of Premier League players not fully vaccinated

Almost a third of Premier League soccer players have yet to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and about 20 per cent have yet to receive a first dose.

The first vaccination data from the league shows its players are below the national average. Government statistics show 79 per cent of people over the age of 12 in Britain have been fully vaccinated.

Only 68 per cent of players have been fully vaccinated and 81 per cent have received at least one dose, the league said.

“Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff,” the league said in a statement.