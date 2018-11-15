After knee surgery, veteran defender David Edgar isn’t rushing his time with Canada

Open this photo in gallery Canada's David Edgar, left, battles for the ball against Costa Rica's David Ramirez during a CONCACAF Gold Cup match in Toronto, on July 14, 2015. Aaron Vincent Elkaim /The Canadian Press

Having battled back from knee surgery, veteran defender David Edgar is savouring his time with the Canadian national team.

And at 31, with a career that has taken him from Newcastle to Vancouver, the 6-foot-4 centre back is also happy to be part of the leadership group of John Herdman’s young Canadian squad.

“Every camp I’ve been involved in since the beginning has been special. But since the injury and how everything happened, it has been more special,” said Edgar, who has 42 Canadian caps. “I’ve proved to myself I could come back from this.

Story continues below advertisement

“Being involved and being selected, it’s a massive honour for me. To play a part, whether it’s a small part or a big part, in this group is a honour for me. I’m relishing every moment with this group.”

On Sunday, Edgar and Canada play at St. Kitts and Nevis in CONCACAF Nations League qualifying play. Canada is ranked No. 76 in the world, compared to No 133 for St. Kitts.

The Canadian men stand third in the CONCACAF Nations League qualifying standings after beating the U.S Virgin Islands 8-0 and Dominica 5-0. St. Kitts is fifth after downing Puerto Rico 1-0 and Saint Martin 10-0.

The four-game qualifying round sets the stage for a three-tier competition, complete with promotion and relegation, that kicks off in the fall of 2019 in the confederation covering North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The top 10 countries will qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup while the top six also qualify for CONCACAF Nations League Group A.

The six teams that made it to the final round of the most recent World Cup qualifying in the region — Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Trinidad & Tobago — are bypassing the qualifying portion and will go straight into the top tier of the Nations League.

Edgar, then with the Vancouver Whitecaps, underwent surgery In January, 2017, to repair the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments as well as the meniscus in his right knee. He was hit by a car on holiday in Scottsdale, Ariz., in December 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Edgar’s last national team appearance — his first since November 2016 — was a 1-0 win in March over New Zealand in Herdman’s debut as coach.

“It’s extremely positive,” Edgar said of the Canadian team’s mood. “We’ve taken steps each camp and that’s the main thing. Bettering ourselves from the previous camp in terms of on-field and off-field things.

“And it’s a really together young group.”

Edgar, Atiba Hutchinson and Milan Borjan are part of the veteran core.

“I do value being that mentor and that leadership role,” Edgar said.

For the team to reach its goals “there has to be a bond and it’s definitely growing camp after camp,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Edgar left for England at 14 to join Newcastle’s youth system. He went on to play for Newcastle, Burnley, Swansea, Birmingham, Huddersfield and Sheffield United.

Returning home, he made eight appearances for Whitecaps in 2016 before missing the entire 2017 season because of the injured knee. In 2018, he played for Nashville SC and Ottawa Fury FC in the second-tier USL.

Edgar says he has several club options and is looking forward to next season wherever it is.

“I know there’s plenty still left in the tank and I’m fit and I’m ready to got. I’ve got a few things [in my future] that I’m really positive about.”

He is the only player left on the Canadian roster who saw action in Canada’s only other game against St. Kitts — a 0-0 draw in Basseterre in World Cup qualifying play in November, 2011.

“We let ourselves down that day,” said Edgar, who was back in the lineup four days later as Canada won the second leg 4-0 in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

History aside, he’s happy to be back in St. Kitts.

“It’s a beautiful country,” said Edgar, who finds himself staying in the same hotel as seven years ago.

“Weather’s been good. A bit of rain,” he added. “But I can’t complain. I spoke to my wife [in Kitchener, Ont.]. She said it was minus-14 taking my little girl to school.”