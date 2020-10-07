Akinola goal lifts Toronto FC to fourth straight win as New England regrets penalty miss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Ayo Akinola’s first-half goal lifted Toronto FC to its fourth straight win with a 1-0 decision over the New England Revolution in MLS play Wednesday.

After Akinola put Toronto ahead in the 29th minute, a clumsy tackle by Marky Delgado on Lee Nguyen in the 67th minute gave New England the chance to equalize. But Polish forward Adam Buksa hammered the ensuing penalty kick over the crossbar for the goal-challenged Revs.

Backup goalkeeper Alex Bono recorded his third clean sheet in as many appearances this season, upping his career shutout total to a club-record 29.

Toronto (10-2-4) is now unbeaten in six outings (5-0-1). TFC came into the game behind league-leading Columbus on goal difference after dispatching elite opposition in New York City FC, Columbus and Philadelphia.

New England (5-4-7) saw its four-game undefeated streak snapped.

It was a rare win in Gillette Stadium for Toronto. Going into Wednesday’s game, TFC was 2-10-5 at New England and had been outscored 31-12.

TFC has lost just two of 26 regular-season matches (14-2-10) since a 2-0 defeat at the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 3, 2019.

Bojan scores in the 74th, Impact beat Crew 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bojan scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to help the Montreal Impact beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Montreal Impact (6-8-2) have won two straight after a four-match losing streak. The Crew (9-3-4) are winless in their past three matches.

Bojan beat goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner for his second goal of the season.

Bojan nearly scored in the the 24th minute, firing a shot that hit the crossbar. The ball deflected to Lassi Lappalainen, whose header attempt hit a defender, but Lappalainen scored off the deflection.

Gyasi Zardes, who leads the Crew with 10 goals, scored from a cross that deflected off his head and bounced into the net from close range in the 45th.