 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Alphonso Davies looks to make mark off the pitch, becomes UNHCR goodwill ambassador

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada midfielder Alphonso Davies dribbles against Haiti midfielder Steeven Saba (19) in the second half of quarterfinal play in the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer tournament at NRG Stadium on June 29, 2019.

Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Alphonso Davies has already made his mark on the soccer pitch. Now the young Bayern Munich star is expanding his reach.

The 20-year-old from Edmonton, currently in Florida with the Canadian national team, has been named a global goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

Davies is the first footballer and first Canadian to take on the role.

Story continues below advertisement

“I believe my personal story can help make a difference in people’s lives,” he told a virtual news conference featuring reporters from around the globe.

“I’ll never forget where I come from,” he added. “It’s part of my story and I’m happy to share it. It motivates me each and every day to be who I am, to reach out to people to tell them to help, to be aware of what the (refugee) situation is.

“I just want to be a role model to other refugees as well. For them to look at me, to give them hope and to say that if we believe in ourselves, we can make it.”

By now, Davies’ story is well known in Canada. He was born in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents who fled the civil war in their home country.

“From what I remember, from what my parents told me, it was a tough road. It wasn’t easy,” said Davies.

He was five when his family was accepted into a resettlement program that brought them to Canada, first to Windsor, Ont., and then Edmonton.

“For them it was amazing when they got accepted. I can only visualize the smile on their face, knowing they were going to go to a better life,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Fifteen years later, after making the move to German powerhouse Bayern Munich from the Vancouver Whitecaps, Davies is the face of Canadian men’s soccer around the world.

Blessed with blistering speed and a deep bag of tricks, Davies has reaped the rewards. His trophy cabinet is brimming with honours, including the Bundesliga title (2019, 2020), DFB Cup (2019, 2020), UEFA Champions League (2020), UEFA Super Cup (2020), DFL Supercup (2020) and FIFA Club World Cup (2020).

Off the field, his infectious smile and fun-loving attitude have earned him a legion of followers – 3.6 million each on Instagram and TikTok and 264,000-plus on Twitter.

He started supporting UNHCR in 2020 and, in February 2021, helped launch a Canadian government campaign, called Together for Learning, to promote access to quality education for refugees around the world.

The star fullback joins the likes of actors Cate Blanchett, David Morrissey and Ben Stiller, author Neil Gaiman, African music star Betty G and model/photographer Helena Christensen as a goodwill ambassador.

Actor/director Angelina Jolie, a goodwill ambassador from 2001 to 2012. is now a special envoy for UNHCR, a global organization “dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.”

Story continues below advertisement

UNHCR, which marks its 70th anniversary this year, works in more than 130 countries.

“Alphonso Davies personifies the power of sport and we are truly honoured to have him joining us,” Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement. “Sport has the incredible power to bring hope, to heal and to help shape the future for those forced to flee.

“In our work with refugees we see daily what uplifting difference sports can make in their lives.”

Davies credited soccer for helping him find himself growing up in Canada.

“I was a shy guy in school but I think once I started playing football that’s when I started making more and more friends,” he said. “It shows you who you are as well. Football is not just running around, playing the game. There’s a lot of other factors involved.”

Davies was playing for the Edmonton Strikers when he caught the eye of the Whitecaps. He moved to Vancouver at 14 years old to pursue soccer.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m glad it worked out,” he said.” I promised my parents I’d stay the same, never change.”

His mother is proud of the journey.

“Because if I look back where we came from – refugee camp, no food, no clothes. And here we are today,” said Victoria Davies.

Davies says his parents, friends and manager Nick Househ helped keep him grounded.

“I’ve got quite a small circle around me. I think everyone that I have in my circle, they want the best for me The support around me is just amazing. And each and every one of them has my best interests in mind for me.”

Davies, who says he has experienced racism himself, said he hopes to help open eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re all human beings. No matter where you come from, we can help each other as much as possible.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies