Open this photo in gallery: Orlando City's Ivan Angulo, left, moves the ball past Toronto FC's Kobe Franklin during the second half. Orlando City won 4-0 on July 4, 2023.John Raoux/The Associated Press

Cesar Araujo and Dagur Thorhallsson each scored their first Major League Soccer goal and Orlando routed Toronto FC 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Orlando (9-5-7) is unbeaten in its last seven regular-season matches against Toronto, including winning both meetings last season. It’s the first time the Lions have gone unbeaten in seven straight against a single opponent.

Araujo opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a diving header of Rafael Santos’ cross. Rookie Duncan McGuire made it 2-0 in the 22nd by poking in a deflected cross for his seventh goal of the season.

Thorhallsson scored in the 77th by beating Toronto goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh to a through ball and sending it into an empty net. Ercan Kara added another goal in the 84th minute off a back-heel pass from Martin Ojeda.

Toronto (3-9-10) is winless in 14 straight away matches.

“I think it’s important to hold ourselves accountable for sure,” said Toronto interim coach Terry Dunfield following the lopsided loss. “There are some scars of just three wins in 20 (games) this season prior to last week, and just simmering under the surface there’s a lot of frustration, and rightly so.”

Toronto FC defender Shane O’Neill said it was another tough night on the road.

“There’s no question about it. I thought there was some good stretches in the game. There were some positive stretches for sure and there was a good energy and just in those critical moments, they were just more ruthless than us.

“They probably had a little bit more of an edge and bite and those are the margins.”