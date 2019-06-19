 Skip to main content

Soccer Argentina come back from 3-0 deficit to knock Scotland out of Women’s World Cup

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Argentina come back from 3-0 deficit to knock Scotland out of Women’s World Cup

PARIS
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Scotland's Lisa Evans, right, and Jo Love comfort each other after being eliminated from the Women's World Cup in a 3-3 draw against Argentina.

Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press

Florencia Bonsegundo converted a penalty kick in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time on her second attempt, and Argentina overcame a three-goal deficit in the final 30 minutes for a 3-3 draw against Scotland on Wednesday night that eliminated the Scots from the Women’s World Cup.

Scotland built a 3-0 lead on goals by Kim Little in the 19th minute, Jenny Beattie in the 49th and Erin Cuthbert in the 69th, but Argentina became the first team at a Women’s World Cup to get a point after trailing by three goals.

Milagros Menendez scored on a counterattack in the 74th minute and Bonsegundo’s long-range shot five minutes later hit the crossbar, bounced down and had enough backspin to go off the fingertips of goalkeeper Lee Alexander and across the line.

Story continues below advertisement

Sophie Howard had just entered the game when she slid into a leg of Aldana Cometti, who was streaking into the penalty area. After a lengthy video review, North Korean referee Ri Hyang-ok awarded the penalty kick. Alexander dived to stop the kick by Bonsegundo, who could not get the rebound in. But another video review showed Alexander came off her line before the kick.

Given the second chance, Bonsegundo kicked the ball to the right of the keeper, who dived left.

Scotland, which had been on the verge of winning a Women’s World Cup match for the first time, could not muster a threat in the remaining stoppage time and finished last in Group D at with two losses and a draw.

Argentina finished with two points after opening with a 0-0 draw against Japan — its first World Cup point — and losing to England 1-0.

Four of the six third-place teams advance, and Brazil (six points) and China (four points) are assured of two of those spots. Nigeria finished third with three points.

Argentina would advance if both the Cameroon-New Zealand and Thailand-Chile matches on Thursday finish in draws. Argentina was eliminated in the group stage of its first two World Cup appearances.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter