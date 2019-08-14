 Skip to main content

Soccer Argentine soccer player Sala and pilot likely exposed to carbon monoxide before fatal crash: report

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Argentine soccer player Sala and pilot likely exposed to carbon monoxide before fatal crash: report

London
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Supporters pay tribute in front of the portrait of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala at the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, on Feb. 10, 2019.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala and his pilot were exposed to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide before their small plane crashed in the English Channel, killing them both, British accident investigators said on Wednesday.

A single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson crashed near the Channel Island of Guernsey on Jan. 21. Sala, who had played for French club Nantes, was travelling to join his new team, Cardiff City, in Wales.

The body of the 28-year-old footballer was recovered from the wreckage two weeks later. Ibbotson’s body has not been found.

Story continues below advertisement

The Air Accident Investigations Branch said toxicology tests found “a high saturation level of COHb [the combination product of carbon monoxide and hemoglobin]” in Sala’s blood.

It said the level was 58 per cent, more than the 50 per cent “generally considered to be potentially fatal” in a healthy individual. Carbon monoxide above that level can cause seizures, loss of consciousness and heart attacks, investigators said in an interim report.

The report did not say what role, if any, carbon monoxide exposure played in the crash. However, they said it was likely the 59-year-old British pilot would have been affected “to some extent.”

“It is clear from the symptoms that exposure to CO can reduce or inhibit a pilot’s ability to fly an aircraft depending on the level of that exposure,” the investigators said.

The agency said it was still investigating and “a final report will be published in due course.”

Daniel Machover, a lawyer for Sala’s family, said the finding “raises many questions.”

“The family and the public need to know how the carbon monoxide was able to enter the cabin,” he said. “Future air safety rests on knowing as much as possible on this issue.”

Story continues below advertisement

Machover urged authorities to salvage the plane from the sea bed, 225-feet below the surface, “without further delay.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter