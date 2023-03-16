Arsenal’s hopes for a European title ended when the Premier League leader was eliminated from the Europa League by Sporting Lisbon on Thursday in a penalty shootout.

Lisbon reached the quarter-finals by prevailing 5-3 in the shootout at the Emirates Stadium after a 1-1 draw in regulation in the second leg of their round-of-16 encounter. The first leg ended 2-2.

Gabriel Martinelli failed to convert from the spot for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Manchester United cruised into the quarter-finals after a 1-0 victory at Real Betis.

Arsenal dominated the extra time with playmaker Martin Odegaard coming on as a substitute but Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan made some stunning saves to force the shootout.

Manuel Ugarte was sent off two minutes before the end of extra time after picking his second yellow card.

Granit Xhaka gave Arsenal a first-half lead on a rebound to complete a flowing move by the hosts. Martinelli had his effort on goal blocked by Adan but the ball came into Xhaka’s path for the Arsenal captain to curl it into the net from inside the area.

Pedro Goncalves levelled the score on the hour to spark the visitors’ attack and force extra time.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, who returned for Arsenal as a substitute in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League for the first time since sustaining an injury during the World Cup, started for manager Mikel Arteta.

Jesus produced some dangerous efforts but Adan denied him. The striker was substituted at halftime.

United advances

In Seville, Marcus Rashford produced a clinical finish in the 56th minute, finding the bottom corner of the net with a low drive from outside the area to help United advance on a 5-1 aggregate score in the second-tier European competition.

Rashford’s 27th goal of the season came after the striker wasted several decent chances to put the visitors ahead at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville.

“Betis are a really good team, we saw that against Real Madrid and Barcelona, but we beat them twice so I think we performed really well,” manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport. “Second half, we were much better on the ball, keeping it in their half and then you create chances.”

United won 4-1 in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.

Following a 0-0 draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, Ten Hag made four changes in his starting lineup with right winger Facundo Pellistri getting his first start for the club.

United withstood Betis’s early pressure with Real’s 41-year-old captain Joaquin’s long-distance effort hitting the post 11 minutes into the game.

United won the Europa League in 2017.

Feyenoord’s rout

Feyenoord routed Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 in Rotterdam to advance 8-2 on aggregate.

Shakhtar was the last Ukrainian team in the European competitions. The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg played in Poland owing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Orkun Kokcu scored twice, the second one from the spot, in the first half and Oussama Idrissi struck twice in the second to lead the rout.

Santiago Gimenez, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Danilo Pereira also had one each for the Dutch club before Kevin Kelsy got a consolation one for the visitors.

Betis’s crosstown rival Sevilla was more successful despite losing 1-0 at Fenerbahce. Sevilla, the six-time Europa League champion, advanced 2-1 on aggregate. Enner Valenicia scored the winner four minutes before the break for Fenerbahce.

Juventus beat 10-man Freiburg 2-0 to advance 3-0 on aggregate.

Dusan Vlahovic converted from the penalty spot and substitute Federico Chiesa doubled the advantage in stoppage time for the Italian powerhouse.

The hosts were reduced to 10 after defender Manuel Gulde received his second yellow card for handling late in the first half.

Leverkusen beat Ferencvaros 2-0 to advance. Roma progressed despite a 0-0 draw at Real Sociedad after a 2-0 win in the first leg.

Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise moved into the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over 10-man Union Berlin in Brussels after a 3-3 draw last week.

Europa Conference League

West Ham outclassed AEK Larnaca 4-0 in London.

Jarrod Bowen struck twice in two minutes early in the second half to extend West Ham’s lead to 3-0 after Gianluca Scamacca’s opening goal in the first half. Substitute Divin Mubama added the fourth to keep a perfect record in Europe this season.

Europa League semi-finalists last season, a 6-0 aggregate victory sent the Hammers to the quarter-finals of the third-tier European competition.

Lazio was eliminated by Dutch club AZ Alkmaar after losing 2-1 in both legs.

Fiorentina rallied to beat Turkey’s Sivasspor 4-1 to progress 5-1 on aggregate. Sivasspor finished the home game with 10 after captain Hakan Arslan picked a red card.

Anderlecht got a decisive 1-0 win at Real Sociedad for a 2-1 advancement while Nice was in command for a 4-1 aggregate victory after winning 3-1 at home over Sheriff.

Sweden’s Djurgarden lost 3-0 to Polish club Lech Poznan for a 5-0 aggregate elimination. Basel won a penalty shootout 4-1 after the match against Slovan in Bratislava went to extra time after the two teams were 4-4 on aggregate.

On Wednesday, Gent advanced by beating Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1.