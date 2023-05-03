Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates his record 35th goal of the season in Premier League play.JASON CAIRNDUFF/Reuters

As if the sight of Erling Haaland scoring his 35th Premier League goal of the season wasn’t daunting enough for defences across Europe, Pep Guardiola delivered an ominous warning to Manchester City’s rivals.

The Norwegian goal machine, who set a new scoring record in English soccer’s top division on Wednesday, has only just begun.

“Of course this record will be broken sooner or later, maybe by him in the future,” Guardiola said. “He will score a lot of goals. His mentality is to score more, more. But when he scores, [he’s like] ‘I want to score in the next action.’”

Haaland’s 70th-minute strike in the 3-0 win against West Ham at Etihad Stadium helped fire City back to the top of the table, one point above Arsenal with a game in hand.

He moved clear of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s previous record of 34 goals in a season – and with five league games still to play, could further extend his new benchmark.

“I have the feeling he will score goals for his mentality,” Guardiola added. “When you are anxious in both boxes you are not a good striker or defender and he is so calm.

“I learn a lot as a manager from this type of mentality and the ambition is there, otherwise he cannot score here or [for] Dortmund or Salzburg.”

Those are telling comments from a manager who has coached some of the greatest goal-scorers of all time at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

Guardiola’s Barcelona team included Lionel Messi, and at Munich he had Robert Lewandowski.

At City, he inherited a team with Sergio Aguero, who would go on to become the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Haaland, however, has given a new dimension to a team that has already dominated English soccer since Guardiola took over in 2016.

He has now scored 51 goals in all competitions in his first year in English soccer, and on Wednesday, his achievement earned him a guard of honour from his teammates as he left the field.

It is not just the Premier League title that Haaland’s goals are firing City toward, but the Champions League and FA Cup as well as the club pursues a treble of trophies.

Guardiola is yet to win the Champions League without Messi, having won European soccer’s elite competition twice with the Argentine great at Barcelona.

Haaland feels like he could have a similarly inspirational effect on City to end his manager’s search for a first European crown since 2011.

Nathan Ake set City on course for a ninth-straight win in the league that moved it above Arsenal, heading in Riyad Mahrez’s free kick in the 50th minute.

Haaland made history when he lifted the ball over Lukasz Fabianski in the 70th and Phil Foden’s deflected effort in the 85th sealed the win with the 1,000th goal of Guardiola’s time in charge at City.

Liverpool closes in

Liverpool’s Champions League hopes may be slim, but they are not over yet. Despite a disappointing season for the Merseyside club, a run of five straight league wins has moved it to within four points of fourth-place Manchester United. United has two games in hand, but will be looking over its shoulder as Liverpool applies the pressure in the final weeks of the campaign. Mohamed Salah’s 39th-minute penalty secured a latest win for Jurgen Klopp’s team, which has finally found some consistency in the latter part of the season. Meanwhile, the Liverpool women were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea on Wednesday in the English Women’s Super League. Chelsea has 43 points, four points behind Manchester United and a point behind Man City, with two games at hand on both teams.

Lionel Messi set to leave PSG at end of season

Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season after two years with the French club, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly comment on the Argentine great’s status. The person said Messi’s departure was a mutual decision, with his contract effectively allowed to run down since January. The news comes a day after PSG suspended the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner following his trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission. Messi has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country and has been linked with a lucrative move there at the end of the season. There has also been talk of a return to Barcelona, where he spent the majority of his career, or to the United States to play in MLS. Barring a late change of heart from him or PSG, this seems certain be his final season in the French capital. His suspension and news of his impending exit comes at a time when PSG is embroiled in an increasingly fraught French league title race.

Sam Kerr nets late winner as Chelsea beats Liverpool

Sam Kerr netted a late winner to keep Chelsea in the driving seat for the Women’s Super League title as they came from a goal down to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Kingsmeadow on Wednesday despite a superb defensive performance from the visitors. Chelsea are in third place, four points behind Manchester United and one behind Manchester City, but the Blues have two games in hand over the Manchester clubs. Fullback Emma Koivisto gave Liverpool a shock lead with a second-minute volley, but former Liverpool player Niamh Charles headed home a corner five minutes before the break to put Chelsea level. Liverpool’s rearguard played superbly in the second half and though Chelsea’s Guro Reiten had the ball in the back of the net in the 82nd minute, the goal was ruled out for offside as the game looked set to end in a draw. However, Kerr had other ideas and when Jessie Fleming hit the post for Chelsea, the Australia goal-poacher was on hand to guide home the rebound in the 87th minute.