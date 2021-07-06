At Euro 2020, at last an England team to admire, one with European panache

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

At Euro 2020, at last an England team to admire, one with European panache

John Doyle
John Doyle
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates with Raheem Sterling and Luke Shaw, right, after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Ukraine and England at the Olympic stadium in Rome, on July 3, 2021.

Ettore Ferrari/The Associated Press

Some smart alecks in the lefty part of the English press have been issuing a dire warning. It’s a warning about averting your eyes during an impending event: The sight of Prime Minister Boris Johnson wearing an England shirt and bellowing, “Come on England!”

It could happen. It’s a fact that Johnson loves to wear costumes that make him looking like an ordinary working chap. It’s also a fact that this is the best England team in a generation, one that that’s massively improved from previous editions, mainly because of its embrace of European sophistication in tactics, preparation and positioning. At last, an England team to truly admire.

England’s new level of urbanity and guile was evident during the World Cup in 2018. It made it to the semi-final and lost to Croatia. Making it that far was impressive, but the loss brought old problems to mind – England scored early and then played a stultifying defensive game, giving possession and momentum to Croatia.

Story continues below advertisement

It brought to mind England’s disastrous loss to Italy at the World Cup in 2014. There was some possession and plenty of enthusiasm in England’s game, but the team was thoroughly outclassed by Italy’s Andrea Pirlo, who controlled everything, prowling the centre circle, cutting England to pieces with a cunning pass, left or right, in an intricate 4-1-4-1 formation. In 2018, that role was played by Croatia’s Luka Modric.

Now it’s different. Reliance on raw talent and tenacity is gone. So far at Euro 2020, England has defended high, kept possession and mastered set pieces. It has a huge advantage in the air, with four of their past five goals coming from headers. This isn’t the old trope of lobbing high balls into the penalty area, aiming for a tall striker. You can tell the positioning of Harry Maguire and Harry Kane has been rehearsed over and over.

Raheem Sterling’s sophistication has been a revelation. His speed is dazzling, but it’s his positioning on and off the ball that matters. In a way that an England player has never acted, he moves out of position to draw defenders like a magnet, a self-denying act that allows others to find space behind the opposing team’s full-backs. And here’s an interesting stat – England’s passing accuracy is now at 87 per cent. That’s a top European-level figure. Gone are the days of hoofing the ball forward to Wayne Rooney, and hoping.

Manager Gareth Southgate has thought out tactics and formation for each game very specifically. This used to be Germany’s secret weapon; deep concentration and study of the opposing team, and being ready. Against Germany, Southgate fielded what looked like a cautious team, using a 3-4-3 formation that was, in fact, fluid enough to become five at the back, and ideal for nullifying Germany’s best attackers, Robin Gosens and Serge Gnabry.

Southgate has also rotated players with an aplomb and confidence that suggests he has tuned out the media, pundits and the fans. Jack Grealish has also been used as a substitute to devastating effect, shifting the dynamic of matches with an ease that suggests the entire team is prepped for a shift in positioning, well in advance. Southgate has also arranged cameo appearances by Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka to unsettle opposing teams, and his confidence in using every tool available tells you he’s put that English trait of stiff reliance on a core team in the dustbin of history.

What’s admirable too is the way this great England team reflects the country as a community, and is not merely the uneasy coming together of a bunch of top players from top clubs. This team looks like a collective whereas previous England teams have appeared spoiled; a gang of selfish brats. Marcus Rashford and Sterling are noted social activists off the field. Sterling’s been vocal on racial injustice and fierce in his criticism of the English club game for rarely appointing Black managers. Rashford is only 23 but was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) last year for his indefatigable work to end child food poverty.

As an Irish Times editorial pointed out recently, this England team represents the England that Irish people love, admire and respect. And that’s not merely because three of the players – Declan Rice, Grealish and Harry Kane – are part of the Irish diaspora. (Kane’s father is from Galway and both Rice and Grealish played for the Republic of Ireland at junior levels.) It’s because the team embodies an openness, an inclusivity and progressive attitude that amounts to, well, European panache.

Story continues below advertisement

England was flattered by that 4-0 victory over an exhausted and overawed Ukraine, and hasn’t faced a team with the unearthly ambition that Denmark now has. But you could see Johnson shouting “Come on England!” and England winning this tournament easily, the team being highly aware that to get there it was necessary to abandon English traits and embrace Europe.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies