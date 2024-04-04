Atletico Ottawa has bolstered its defence with the addition of Canadian international defender Amer Didic.

The 29-year-old arrives on a free transfer after spending the last two Canadian Premier League seasons with Pacific FC. He spent the previous three years with FC Edmonton, his hometown club.

Didic, who has won two caps for Canada, joins Ottawa on a one-year contract with a one-year option.

Ottawa CEO Carlos Gonzalez calls the 6-foot-3 Didic “one of the most reliable defenders in the league.”

“We consolidated our back line with a player that has a natural ability to win individual battles, very powerful in the aerial game and with a very safe building of the offensive play,” Gonzalez added. “We are very happy to have him in red and white since apart from his qualities already mentioned, he will provide us with experience and leadership from the defensive line.”

Didic has made 91 appearances in the CPL.

A force in the air, Didic scored nine goals, adding six assists, in the last five seasons. He led the CPL in most aerial duels won with 92 last season.

“This is going to be a new challenge, and that’s something I was looking for, a new environment,” said Didic. “Ottawa was able to provide me with this type of thing. The club’s vision lines up with me in terms of football, as well as being able to live in this city. Every time I’ve come here, the fans have been loud, the supporters section is thriving, and the environment around the stadium has a real buzz.

“It was always special winning three points here, and now I’m on the other side of things it’s something I’m going to take great pride in. It’s going to be exciting.”

Didic was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, moving to Edmonton at an early age. He played collegiate soccer at Baker University before joining the United Soccer League’s Swope Park Rangers, an affiliate of MLS side Sporting Kansas City, and San Antonio FC (USL).