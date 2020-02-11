Atletico Ottawa joins Canadian Premier League with former Toronto FC player as coach

Open this photo in gallery Miguel Angel Ferrer holds an Atletico Ottawa scarf after being named the club's inaugural head coach on Feb. 11, 2020. HO/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Premier League unveiled its new Ottawa entry Tuesday with a former Toronto FC player as coach.

Miguel Angel Ferrer, a former forward who played as Mista, will be in charge of the Atletico Ottawa on-field product. The franchise starts play this season, bringing the number of CPL franchises to eight.

The club’s name is inspired by its parent club, Club Atletico de Madrid.

Atletico Madrid’s Fernando Lopez will oversee operations for the Ottawa club with Jeff Hunt, part-owner of the Ottawa Redblacks and 67’s, as a “strategic partner.” The club will play at TD Place.

Mista signed with Toronto in July 2010, playing nine games in total.

Now 41, he most recently served as a youth team coach for Madrid-based Rayo Vallecano. Prior to that, he was a youth team coach at Valencia.

He also played for Tenerife, Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna in Spain.