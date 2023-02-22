AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Haiti and Portugal qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals for the first time after winning playoff matches Wednesday in New Zealand. Carole Costa scored a 94th-minute clincher in Portugal’s 2-1 win over the Cameroon “Lionesses” who have reached the round of 16 at the last two World Cups. Haiti beat Chile 2-1 earlier Wednesday in an historic match it hopes will bring joy and “a breath of fresh air” to a strife-torn homeland. Melchie Dumornay scored twice to ensure 55th-ranked Haiti will return to the Southern Hemisphere in July to play in Group D of the Women’s World Cup alongside England, China and Denmark. Haiti and Portugal have taken two of the last three places at the World Cup which will be decided at the 10-team inter-continental playoff in New Zealand. Paraguay will play Panama on Thursday for the last place in the 32-team tournament which will be held in both Australia and New Zealand in July and August. The Associated Press

Australia wins Cup of Nations women’s soccer tournament

NEWCASTLE, Australia – Australia remained unbeaten to win the Cup of Nations women’s soccer tournament on Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Jamaica. Katrina Gorry gave the Matildas a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute before Alex Chidiac (56th) and Caitlan Foord (69th) finished the scoring. The home side was unbeaten in three matches and scored 10 goals. It was Australia’s seventh straight victory overall. Earlier Wednesday, Esther Gonzalez scored two goals to lead Spain to a 3-0 victory over Czech Republic and force the Matildas to at least draw their late match against Jamaica. Gonzalez scored in the 29th and 40th minutes in the rain-filled match at Newcastle, north of Sydney, before Athenea del Castillo sealed the win with an 84th-minute penalty. Spain won two of its three matches, the Czechs one of three and Jamaica lost all three of its games. The tournament was an early warm-up event for the Women’s World Cup.