Barcelona begins post-Messi era with win over Real Sociedad

Open this photo in gallery Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 15, 2021. Joan Monfort/The Associated Press

Barcelona began the post-Lionel Messi era with an entertaining 4-2 home win over Real Sociedad in their first game of the La Liga season on Sunday.

A header from Gerard Pique gave the Catalans the lead in the 19th minute to the delight of 20,000 fans who returned to the Camp Nou for the first time in 17 months, and Martin Braithwaite struck either side of halftime to extend their advantage.

Sociedad looked to be out of the game but substitute Julen Lobete pulled them back into contention in the 82nd minute and forward Mikel Oyarzabal scored a stunning free kick moments later to set Barcelona nerves jangling.

Story continues below advertisement

Sergi Roberto struck in added time for the hosts, however, to make sure of the points in Barca’s first match without all-time top scorer Messi, who joined Paris St Germain last week after 21 years with the Spanish club.

“We made things complicated for ourselves but we played a great game,” Pique said.

“We controlled it for 80 minutes and although we were on the edge after their free kick, we got the fourth goal. The new players adapted well and the fans were excited about the football we played.”

Barca fans chanted Messi’s name at kick off while a section of supporters also booed in protest against president Joan Laporta, who had vowed to keep the Argentine at the club when he was elected in March.

Just under 30,000 tickets were made available for the game at the 99,000-capacity Camp Nou owing to coronavirus restrictions but only 20,000 fans registered interest in attending, perhaps a sign of a lack of excitement for the new season without Messi.

But Barca dominated for most of the game with some flowing football, suggesting they could still have a promising future without their most iconic player.