 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Barcelona hires Ronald Koeman as manager, renewing its links with Dutch soccer

Tales Azzoni
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ronald Koeman speaks with reporters after the UEFA Euro 2020 draw in Bucharest, Romania, on Nov. 30, 2019.

The Associated Press

Barcelona is rekindling its links with Dutch soccer.

The Spanish team officially announced Ronald Koeman as its new coach on Wednesday, a day after club president Josep Bartomeu had said the Dutchman accepted the coaching offer and only details needed to be sorted out.

“Everyone knows that Barcelona is my dream club,” Koeman said in a statement released by the Dutch soccer federation. “It feels very special to me to be able to become a coach there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Koeman returns to the club where he thrived as a defender under Dutch great Johan Cruyff in the early 1990s. It was Koeman’s extra-time winner in the final against Sampdoria at Wembley Stadium that gave Barcelona its first European title nearly three decades ago.

“The blaugrana legend, hero of Wembley, the man who handed Barca their first ever victory in the European Cup returns to Camp Nou,” Barcelona said after announcing a two-year deal with the coach.

Koeman had been coaching the Dutch national team and had a contract until 2022. He led the team to a runner-up finish in last year’s inaugural Nations League and was set to coach the team at this year’s European Championship before it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe in him because we know him very well,” Bartomeu told BarcaTV on Tuesday. “We know how he thinks and how his teams play. We know he has experience, that he played in Cruyff’s dream team and that he knows Barca and its way of understanding soccer.”

It was with another Dutch coach, Frank Rijkaard, that Barcelona won its second European trophy in 2006. Rijkaard also won two Spanish league titles in his five seasons with the club before being replaced by Pep Guardiola.

The 57-year-old Koeman began his coaching career with Barcelona as an assistant to Dutch coach Louis van Gaal in the late 1990s. He had helped Barcelona win four straight Spanish league titles before retiring as a player.

Koeman was a key player for the Netherlands, helping it win the 1988 European Championship and playing in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups.

Story continues below advertisement

Bartomeu said Barcelona was interested in hiring Koeman when it made a coaching change in January but it wasn’t possible because of his commitment to the Netherlands. The president said Koeman was able to take the job now because there was more time left until international competitions resume, allowing the Dutch federation to more easily replace him.

The Dutch women’s national team will also be losing its coach, with the announcement this week that Sarina Wiegman will be leaving after next year’s Olympics to take charge of England.

Koeman previously coached in the Premier League, the Spanish league, the Dutch league and the Portuguese league.

“The Dutchman brings more than 20 years of experience as manager and eight trophies on his CV,” Barcelona said.

His first job as a head coach was with Vitesse in 2000, and he also worked with Ajax, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven and Valencia, among other clubs. Before taking over the Dutch squad, he coached Southampton and Everton in England.

Koeman’s arrival comes five days after the team’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. He replaces the fired Quique Setien, who stayed only 25 matches on the job after taking over from Ernesto Valverde in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Barcelona is coming off one of its most disappointing seasons ever, the first without a significant title since 2007-08. It has announced “profound changes” to the first team and a “wide-ranging” restructuring of the club, with new presidential elections set for March next year.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies