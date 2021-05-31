Barcelona reaches two-year deal with Sergio Aguero in bid to boost team’s attack

Open this photo in gallery Manchester City's Sergio Aguero stretches during a training session at Estadio do Dragao, in Porto, Portugal, on May 28, 2021. David Ramos/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero will join Barcelona on a two-year deal, the Spanish club said on Monday.

Barcelona said Aguero will officially join the club beginning on July 1, after his contract with Manchester City expires.

He will sign a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season with a buyout clause set at €100-million ($122-million).

Story continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old Argentine will be introduced by Barcelona later on Monday. Spanish media said he underwent a medical in the morning. He was plagued by fitness issues throughout his final season with City and had to undergo knee surgery last year.

Barcelona missed a true striker like Aguero after it let go Luis Suarez, who eventually helped lead Atletico Madrid to the Spanish league title. Lionel Messi still thrived as usual, finishing as the Spanish league’s top scorer with 30 goals, but he got little help from teammates such as Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati and Francisco Trinco.

Aguero played for Atletico for five seasons before moving to Man City in 2011-12, helping Barcelona’s Spanish league rival win the 2010 Europa League and the 2011 UEFA Super Cup.

He spent 10 seasons in England, becoming City’s record scorer with 260 goals and one of its greatest-ever players. In was at the end of his first season with City that he scored the dramatic stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers in the final game of the season to clinch the title for the club.

Aguero was with Argentina’s under-20 World Cup winning squads in 2005 and 2007, as well as in the national team that won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in 2008, alongside Messi.