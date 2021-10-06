 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Barcelona says audit shows club was technically bankrupt when president Joan Laporta took over

Tales Azzoni
MADRID
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

FC Barcelona's CEO Ferran Reverter speaks during a news conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct. 6.

ALBERT GEA/Reuters

Barcelona was technically bankrupt when president Joan Laporta took over earlier this year, the club said Wednesday.

Barcelona CEO Ferran Reverter presented a grim picture of the club’s financial situation while releasing the results from a Deloitte audit that started after Laporta arrived in March following the resignation of former president Josep Bartomeu and his board of directors last year.

Reverter said the audit concluded that “there have been serious administrative deficiencies” during the administration of Bartomeu, who in the past has denied being responsible for the team’s current financial struggles.

Story continues below advertisement

“The new board of directors and its new executive structure encountered an economic and financial situation marked by negative equity and in a situation of technical bankruptcy,” Barcelona said.

Reverter said the new administration found debts and future liabilities of €1.35-billion ($1.55-billion).

“There was no operating cash flow as the club struggled to pay all the salaries,” he said. “There was an urgent need for refinancing.”

He said the new administration had to fully restructure the club’s debts and drastically reduce its payroll to start getting back in shape, which was one of the reasons the club couldn’t give Lionel Messi a new contract. Messi eventually signed for Paris Saint-Germain.

Reverter said the club will bet on the youngsters from Barcelona’s famed “La Masia” academy for its future success.

“If we keep doing that, we can put Barca back where it deserves to be,” he said.

Barcelona closed the 2020-21 financial year with €481-million ($554-million) in losses “caused by both falling revenues and the inability to contain spending.”

Story continues below advertisement

Revenues were at €631-million ($728-million), “well below the €828-million ($955-million) set in the budget,” the club said. The drop in revenues compared to the previous year was €224-million ($258-million), while expenses increased to reach a record figure of €1.14-billion ($1.32-billion).

Barcelona’s salary cap had to be slashed to €97-million ($113-million), about €285-million ($334-million) less than a year ago and more than seven times smaller than that of Real Madrid.

Reverter said the audit was needed to fully understand the club’s financial situation after Bartomeu left amid his fallout with Messi. Reverter said the audit took longer than expected because several documents couldn’t be found, including emails that had been deleted. A “forensic study” is still being conducted to detect possible irregularities.

The club said the main reasons for the financial struggles were the increase in the players’ payroll and in administrative expenses, as well as a six-fold increase in financial costs.

Reverter mentioned the transfers of Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho as examples of bad management in signings. Griezmann was sent back on loan to Atletico Madrid this season so the club could clear some salary cap space.

“There was no financial planning. They signed players without knowing if they could pay for them,” Reverter said. “There was an inverted pyramid, with veteran players having long contracts and young players having one-year contracts, which makes it difficult when it comes to negotiating.”

Story continues below advertisement

Reverter claimed the club had not complied with its liabilities to banks, the Spanish league and UEFA. He also said the club’s facilities had not been maintained properly, including the Camp Nou Stadium.

Bartomeu had said the coronavirus pandemic was largely to blame for the club’s financial problems. Reverter said the effect of the pandemic so far was about €108-million ($124-million) which didn’t justify the club’s poor financial situation.

Barcelona is ninth in the Spanish league after only three victories in seven matches. It is five points off the lead with a game in hand.

“Barcelona has endured many crises before, but it has always been able to overcome them,” Reverter said.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies