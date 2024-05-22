Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run ended by Atalanta in Europa League final

Open this photo in gallery: Emil Holm and Isak Hien of Atalanta BC kiss the UEFA Europa League Trophy as they celebrate after their team's victory during the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 final match between Atalanta BC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Dublin Arena on May 22, 2024.Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman was unstoppable and Bayer Leverkusen’s impossible dream of completing an entire season unbeaten with a hat trick of titles proved to be just that.

Instead, Lookman was the hat-trick hero in Atalanta’s 3-0 win over Leverkusen in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

It was a beating few saw coming for the new German champion whose European record unbeaten run was stopped at 51 games by a team that had won 3-0 in Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

Lookman, the London-born Nigeria international, was ruthless punishing big errors by Leverkusen players to score twice in the first 26 minutes of a game where the favourites never looked at ease. He capped his solo show with an arrowing shot in the 75th.

In any normal season, or a typical European final, Atalanta and its veteran coach Gian Piero Gasperini would be a feel-good soccer story.

What is not to love for neutral fans in the big-money Super League era? A well-run club from a small provincial city playing attractive soccer on a modest budget for a loyal coach to lift its first top-level trophy for 61 years.

Instead, it fell to Atalanta to play the bad guy and stop Leverkusen’s shot at European soccer immortality.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso must now lift his players for the German Cup final on Saturday. They will start as heavy favourite to beat second-tier Kaiserslautern in the Olympic Stadium, Berlin.

As the minutes ticked down in Dublin, Alonso finally watched his team lose standing still and alone in front of the team dugout. He alternated between pushing his hands deep in the pockets of his slim-fit black jeans, then folding his arms.

A few meters away, a sprightly 66-year-old Gasperini – his black jacket zipped high against the evening chill – was dancing with his players and staff in anticipation of the final whistle.

Even before the Atalanta goals, fans from Bergamo – outnumbered about 12,000 to 9,000 by Leverkusen’s in the 48,000 crowd – mostly outsang their German counterparts on an overcast and breezy evening in the Irish capital.