Bayern Munich midfielders Leon Goretzka, Javi Martinez test positive for COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Javi Martinez, left, and Leon Goretzka, right, have both tested positive for COVID-19. CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both players were “doing well” but will miss the Bundesliga game against visiting Hoffenheim on Saturday, the club said on Friday.

Germany midfielder Goretzka was self-isolating at home, while former Spain international Martinez was already self-isolating at home “for a few days now.”

Both players are likely to miss Bayern’s visit to Hertha Berlin next Friday and the Club World Cup in Qatar – unless their results are found to be false positives, as was the case with teammate Serge Gnabry in October.

Bayern also said reserve goalkeeper Alexander Nubel will be out for around a month after sustaining an ankle ligament injury the day before.