Soccer

Bayern Munich routs Atletico Madrid 4-0 to kick off Champions League defence

MUNICH
The Associated Press
Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during a Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Oct. 21, 2020.

Matthias Schrader/The Associated Press

Bayern Munich picked up where it left off in the Champions League, starting its title defence with a 4-0 rout of Atletico Madrid on Wednesday after overcoming the club’s first coronavirus case.

Kingsley Coman netted twice as Bayern took its winning streak to 12 straight games in Europe’s premier competition, with Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso also scoring.

The buildup was overshadowed by Serge Gnabry testing positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after he had taken part in the team’s final training session for the game.

“It was a shock even if it was clear it would happen,” Goretzka said.

Local health authorities gave the go-ahead for the match to proceed as planned after Gnabry’s teammates tested negative in further tests conducted early Wednesday.

No fans were allowed as per restrictions previously announced due to rising infections in the Bavarian capital.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge warned before the game against another suspension like the two-month break in play when the pandemic started in March.

“Another lockdown would be a drama for soccer,” said Rummenigge, who rued the lack of fans. “Soccer culture is suffering terribly without spectators.”

The 19-year-old Alphonso Davies had to be content with a place on the bench as Bayern coach Hansi Flick opted to start Lucas Hernandez against his former side.

Atletico striker Luis Suarez had the first big chance but was unable to reach Renan Lodi’s low cross.

Bayern gradually settled and Niklas Sule struck the post in the 15th minute, before Bayern broke the deadlock in the 28th thanks to good work from Joshua Kimmich in his first game since becoming a father for the second time. The Bayern No. 6 slid in to win the ball back from an attempted clearance and crossed diagonally for Coman to convert at the far post.

Coman laid the ball back for Goretzka to score Bayern’s second in the 41st.

Atletico emerged strongly after the break but Joa7/8 o Felix’s goal was ruled out as Suarez was offside and blocking Manuel Neuer’s view on an otherwise quiet night for the Bayern goalkeeper.

The home team resumed control relatively quickly. Thomas Muller almost set up Robert Lewandowski, before Tolisso hammered the ball into the top right corner from around 25 metres (yards) in the 66th.

Coman capped his performance with a fine individual effort on a counterattack in the 72nd, turning Brazilian defender Felipe first one way, then the other, before firing past goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Salzburg drew with visiting Lokomotiv Moscow 2-2 in the other group A game.

