So much for Belgium not caring about the Nations League.

By coming from behind to rout Poland 6-1 on Wednesday, Belgium’s players gave an emphatic riposte to those questioning the team’s commitment to the competition at the end of a long season and, in particular, after a 4-1 loss to the Netherlands on Friday.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez had been quick to dismiss accusations of his players lacking desire, and they backed up that support by recovering from going behind to Robert Lewandowski’s 76th goal for Poland. Only two European players – Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Ferenc Puskas (84) – have scored more in men’s internationals.

Axel Witsel launched Belgium’s comeback with the equalizer in the 42nd, Kevin De Bruyne added a second in the 59th, before a double from Leandro Trossard – in the 73rd and 80th – a long-range effort from Leander Dendoncker in the 83rd and a first international goal by Lois Openda to wrap up the win in Brussels.

Trossard’s second goal was spectacular, with the Brighton playmaker collecting a short corner and curling a shot into the far top corner from the edge of the area.

The Netherlands stayed in front in the group, though, by scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time through Wout Weghorst’s diving header to beat Wales 2-1.

Wales, which qualified for the World Cup last weekend for the first time in 64 years, had equalized two minutes earlier after falling behind to Teun Koopmeiners’s 50th-minute strike from the edge of the area.

Win for Ukraine

Ukraine was the team that lost to Wales in that World Cup playoff and the war-torn country’s coach, Oleksandr Petrakov, had said the emotional and physical impact of Sunday’s match in Cardiff, combined with the ongoing Russian invasion, had taken its toll on his squad.

Petrakov made 10 changes to his team for a Group B game at Ireland, and going with fresh legs paid off in a 1-0 win in Dublin.

Viktor Tsygankov, who came on as a halftime substitute, caught goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on his heels with a 48th-minute free kick from the right that was missed by everyone in the area and crept inside the far post, beyond the dive of Kelleher.

It extend Ireland’s winless run in the Nations League to 12 games.

Ukraine was joined on three points by Scotland, a 2-0 winner over Armenia.

Forster joining Tottenham after long spell at Southampton

England goalkeeper Fraser Forster will end his eight-year spell at Southampton by joining Tottenham on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the month. His move to Tottenham – likely as the backup to Hugo Lloris – was announced on Wednesday, with the 34-year-old Forster agreeing to a two-year deal. Forster, who made 162 appearances for Southampton since 2014, has played six times for England and was called up as recently as March. He was part of England’s squads at the 2014 World Cup and the European Championship in 2016. Leeds signed a second player from Austrian club Salzburg, where manager Jesse Marsch was once coach, by bringing in Denmark right back Rasmus Kristensen on a five-year deal. Left back Matt Targett completed a permanent move to Newcastle, having been at the club on loan from Aston Villa for the second half of last season.

Getafe president says Bale was offered to play for the club

MADRID — The agent of Gareth Bale offered the Wales forward to play for Getafe next season, the Spanish club’s president said Wednesday. Angel Torres made the comments during the club’s launch of its new uniform. He did not elaborate on the offer or mention Bale’s agent by name. When asked by a presenter about the rumors of Bale possibly playing for the club, Torres said: “People may think it’s a joke, but about 45, 50 minutes ago I spoke to his representative and they have offered him to us.” Bale is leaving Real Madrid after nine years as his contract expires at the end of the month. He will become a free agent and Spanish media said the Wales player wants to keep living in Madrid, where Getafe is based. Getafe’s claim was denied by Bale’s management team. Playing for Getafe could allow the 32-year-old Bale to stay in shape for the World Cup after he helped Wales qualify for the tournament with a 1-0 win over Ukraine.