Open this photo in gallery: Members of the army police carry the coffin of former Brazilian soccer coach and player Mario Zagallo for his burial, at the São Joao Batista cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 7.Bruna Prado/The Associated Press

Fans, players and coaches paid their last respects in Brazil to Mario Zagallo, the first person to win the World Cup both as a player and a manager.

Zagallo was seen by many as the embodiment of the Brazilian national team, whose flair and skills gained a global following, with a large banner reading “Zagallo eternal” at the Brazilian soccer confederation headquarters. A public wake and then private funeral, attended by friends and family, took place Sunday at the confederation’s museum, with burial later at the Sao Joo Batista cemetery after a short parade through the streets of Rio de Janeiro.

“I owe my career in the national team to him,” said former player Zinho, who tearfully kissed Zagallo’s forehead in an open casket. “I recently wanted to visit him, he was not in good shape, but still called me to chat later. I lost a father.”

Zagallo won two World Cups as a player (1958 and ‘62), one as a coach (with the still revered team of 1970) and another as an assistant coach (1994) for Brazil.

He died late on Friday at age 92 of multiple-organ failure. Local media reported he was hospitalized after Christmas.

A life-size statue of the soccer legend was close to his casket during the wake. Zagallo saw the unveiling of the statue in a wheelchair in October 2022. Replicas of all five World Cup trophies Brazil has won were placed in front of Zagallo’s casket. His sons received miniature versions of them.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared three days of national mourning on Saturday.